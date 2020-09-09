E. Coli Testing Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

The global E. Coli testing market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Escherichia coli (E. Coli) testing refers to the process of detecting and monitoring the presence of foodborne pathogens. Escherichia coli (E. Coli) testing includes detecting and monitoring of foodborne pathogens. E. Coli bacteria are generally present in contaminated food and water, undercooked products, cheese manufactured from raw milk, unpasteurized milk, and raw fruits and vegetables. It can cause food poisoning, pneumonia, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). Few clinical testing methods for E. Coli detection include enzyme immunoassays (EIA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and several environmental testing methods, such as enzyme-substrate, membrane filtration, and multiple tube fermentation (MTF). These techniques provide an accurate and quantitative measure of total coliform and bacteria present in the sample.

The rising pervasiveness of water-borne diseases, such as diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), has augmented the need for clean potable water, thereby driving the E. Coli testing market. Furthermore, there is an increasing utilization of the enzyme-substrate test that is easy to perform without deploying advanced laboratory equipment and uses hydrolysable fluorogenic substrates to detect various enzymes produced by the bacteria. Additionally, the rapid development of innovative bacterial diagnostic devices and water testing techniques further contributes to the market growth. Moreover, the growing investments in the extensive R&D activities in the microbiology sector are further expected to drive the E. Coli testing market.

Breakup by Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Breakup by Test Type:

Environmental Test

Membrane Filtration (MF)

Multiple Tube Fermentation (MTF)

Enzyme Substrate Methods

Clinical Test

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accugen Laboratories Inc., Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories), BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), bioMérieux (INSTITUT MERIEUX), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc. (Enzo Biochem Inc.), Idexx Laboratories Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nanologix Inc., Pro-Lab Diagnostics (Ascenda BioSciences LLC), Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

