Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global electric power transmission and distribution equipment market grew at a CAGR of 5% during 2014-2019. Electric power transmission and distribution equipment (T&D equipment) are used for transferring power and electrical energy between a power generation plant and a remote electrical substation. This equipment primarily involve switchgear, switchboards, basic/advanced meters, belts/chains, and transmission networks. They also include cables, transformers, switches, circuits, convertors, insulators, capacitors, etc. The surging demand for safer, efficient, reliable transmission and distribution equipment is augmenting the market for electric power T&D equipment.

The rapid incorporation of electrical appliances, such as air conditioner, ventilator, lighting system, etc., in commercial and residential buildings, boost the demand for T&D equipment. Moreover, the emergence of smart cities has led to the modernization of electrical grids, thereby strengthening market growth. Additionally, the rising penetration of renewable energy facilities for optimum energy consumption further catalyze the demand for these equipment. Rapid urbanization, along with various technological upgradations in the electric sector, have led to the emergence of advanced electric power T&D equipment. Moreover, extensive R&D and growing domestic energy infrastructural development has substantially induced the growth of the electric power T&D equipment market.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Wire and Cable

Switchgear and Switchboard

Transformer Power Distribution Specialty

Meters Basic Meter Smart Meter

Insulator & Capacitor

Others

Breakup by Powerline Installation Type:

Underground Installation

Overhead Installation

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage Distribution

Medium Voltage Distribution

High Voltage Distribution

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Utilities

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Eaton Corporation, EMCO Limited, General Electric, Hubbell Incorporated, Itron Incorporated, Kohler Company, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TBEA Co., Ltd., etc.

