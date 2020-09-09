Oilfield Chemicals Market To Reach Over $59,925 million By 2023 With top key players like Baker Hughes,Schlumberger Limited

global oilfield chemicals market was valued at $41,667 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $59,925 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Oilfield chemicals are used in various stages of oil & gas exploration along with reduced corrosion in the pipelines. Various type of oilfield chemicals are used in oilfields to reduce the maintenance of the equipment and to improve efficiency of the processes.

These chemicals are applicable in different stages of oil exploration and are an integral part of the oil & gas industry. These chemicals provide high performance, temperature stability, and inhibit contamination in the drilling fluid system. In the production division, these chemicals help to separate oil from gas & water, enable consistent flow of oil from well, and enhance oil production.

Some of the key players of Oilfield Chemicals Market:

Baker Hughes,Schlumberger Limited,Halliburton,Solvay S.A.,Ecolab Inc.,Newpark Resources Inc.,BASF SE,Lubrizol Corporation,Akzonobel NV,Albemarle Corp.

In 2016, North America was the leading region in global oilfield chemicals due to the growth in oil & gas activities in this region with the advancement in hydraulic fracturing and drilling processes. U.S. was the leading country in the North American oilfield chemicals market, followed by Canada. LAMEA followed North America, owing to the increase in investment in the development of new oil well and new oil discoveries in deep well drilling in the developing nations, such as Brazil.

The global market is driven by the rise in oil exploration & production activities, which increases the need for oilfield chemicals, demand for advanced drilling fluids, growth in deep-water & ultra-deep-water drilling projects, and rapid expansion of shale oil & gas drilling and production.

The “Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Oilfield Chemicals industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Oilfield Chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Oilfield Chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Oilfield Chemicals market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

