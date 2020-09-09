Coronavirus Turmoil to Take Toll on Near-term Growth of Compression Therapy Market

Compression Therapy Market Analysis 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the Compression Therapy Market including global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, growth prospects are obtained with utmost precision.

Compression Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global Compression Therapy is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Product Type

Pneumatic Compression Therapy

Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

Static Compression Therapy

Anti-Embolism Stockings

Compression Bandages

Compression Garments

Lower Compression Garments

Upper Compression Garments

Indication

Chronic Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Non-Healing Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Burn Cases

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Compression Therapy market, which includes a snapshot of key findings and statistics. It also includes market size and revenue distribution of market segment of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find a detailed segmentation of the Compression Therapy market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basics of the market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This chapter highlights the key trends impacting the growth of the Compression Therapy market over the forecast period. It helps readers understand both – supply side and demand side trends of the market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes premium insights such as product adoption analysis, application road map, key promotional strategies, regulations, and many more. It helps readers understand the key factors associated with the Compression Therapy market.

Chapter 05 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are expected to influence growth of the Compression Therapy market over the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 06 –COVID19 Crisis Analysis

This section highlights COVID19 crisis analysis that is expected to influence growth of the market over the forecast period. It helps reader to understand the COVID19 crisis analysis in various geographies.

Chapter 07 – Global Compression Therapy Market: Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the global Compression Therapy market pricing analysis by equipment type. It helps readers understand the pricing variation of whole slide scanner in various geographies.

Chapter 08 – Global Compression Therapy Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the market between the forecast period (2020-2030). It includes a detailed analysis of the volume by product type.

Chapter 09 – Global Compression Therapy Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section gives the global market value analysis and forecast for Compression Therapy during the forecast period. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical Compression Therapy market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 10 – Global Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the Compression Therapy market is segmented into pneumatic compression therapy and static compression therapy. Pneumatic compression therapy is further sub-segmented into non-segmented pneumatic compression pumps, pneumatic compression sleeves, and segmented pneumatic compression pumps.

Segmented pneumatic compression pumps further gives segmented pneumatic compression pumps with calibrated gradient and segmented pneumatic compression pumps without gradient. On the other hand, pneumatic compression sleeves give lower pneumatic compression sleeves and upper pneumatic compression sleeves. Further, static compression therapy has anti-embolism stockings, compression bandages, and compression garments.

Compression garments give lower compression garments and upper compression garments. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in Compression Therapy and market attractiveness based on product type.

Chapter 11 – Global Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Indication

This chapter provides details about the Compression Therapy based on indication, and has been classified into chronic ulcers and non-healing surgical wounds. Chronic ulcer further comprises venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers whereas non-healing wounds state traumatic wounds and burn cases. Herein, readers can understand the market attractiveness based on indication.

Chapter 12 – Global Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Distribution Channel

This chapter provides details about the Compression Therapy market based on distribution channel, and constitutes institutional sales and retail sales. Institutional sales further give hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and nursing facilities whereas retail sales say hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online sales. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness based on end user.

Chapter 13 – Global Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – North America Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of North America’s Compression Therapy market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Compression Therapy market in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 16 –Europe Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Compression Therapy market in Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Compression Therapy market in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and rest of South Asia.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Compression Therapy market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan & South Korea. It also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Compression Therapy market in East Asia.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Compression Therapy in Oceania. It also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Compression Therapy market in Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 20 – MEA Compression Therapy Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Compression Therapy market will grow in GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period.

Chapter 21– Key and Emerging Countries Compression Therapy Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section includes deep dive analysis of the market for key and emerging countries. Readers can understand the market value and volume by product type, indication, and distribution channel for key countries.

Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis, and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key players operating in Compression Therapy market.

Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Compression Therapy market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Paul Hartmann AG, Sigvaris AG, BSN Medical GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., 3M Health Care Ltd among others.

Chapter 24 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Compression Therapy report.

Chapter 25 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research component methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Compression Therapy market.