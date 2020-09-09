New Innovations in Transportation Composites Market 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

Transportation Composites Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the Transportation Composites Market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Transportation Composites Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Glass Fiber

Natural Fiber

Carbon Fiber Composite

Aramid Fiber

Application

Interior

Exterior

Underbody

Chassis

Powertrain

Engine Components

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the transportation composites market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the transportation composites market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the transportation composites market, which will help them understand the basic information about the transportation composites market. Along with this, comprehensive information about transportation composites is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the transportation composites market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 04 – Global Transportation Composites Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the transportation composites market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 05 – Pricing Analysis

Pricing analysis of the transportation composites market at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Transportation Composites Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the transportation composites market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical transportation composites market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the transportation composites market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the transportation composites market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 08 – Global Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Material Type

This chapter provides details about the transportation composites market on the basis of material type and has been classified into glass fiber, natural fiber, carbon fiber composite, and aramid fiber. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on material type.

Chapter 09 – Global Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Resin

This chapter provides details about the transportation composites market based on resin and has been classified into thermoset, and thermoplastic.

Chapter 10 – Global Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

This chapter provides details about the transportation composites market based on application and has been classified into interior, exterior, underbody, chassis, powertrain, and engine components.

Chapter 11 – Global Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Vehicle Type

This chapter provides details about the transportation composites market based on vehicle type and has been classified into passenger cars (compact, mid-size, luxury, SUV), commercial vehicles (LCV, HCV {straight trucks, dump trucks/garbage trucks, semi-trailers, fire trucks, others (buses)}), agriculture (tractors, tillers, rotavators, harvesters), and threshers.

Chapter 12 – Global Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the transportation composites market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America transportation composites market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the transportation composites market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the transportation composites market in European countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the transportation composites market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the transportation composites market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – South Asia and Pacific Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the transportation composites market in South Asia and Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and the Rest of SA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Transportation composites market in South Asia.

Chapter 18 – MEA Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the transportation composites market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Key Countries Transportation Composites Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the transportation composites of over 20 key countries by product type, process type, end use industry and application. Additionally, COVID-19 impact in the said market in all respective countries has been included.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the transportation composites market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the transportation composites market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Toray Industries Inc., Gurit Holding AG, Solvay Group (Cytec Solvay Group), SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding, Owen Corning, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, UFP Technologies, Inc., SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, Plasan Carbon Composites Inc., Veplas d.d., Liberty Advanced Composites Ltd., NTF India Pvt. Ltd., Multimac Inc., and others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the transportation composites market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the transportation composites market.