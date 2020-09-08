Automotive Gasket & Seal market Qualitative Insights the COVID-19

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Gasket & Seal market is accounted for $65.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $123.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing global production volume of light and heavy vehicles, and engine downsizing & lightweight components assemblies are some of the key factors propelling the market. However, the growing electrification of vehicles around the city is hampering growth.

Gaskets and seals are fundamental components in a vehicle, which are used for filling the gap between two components to make sure that there is no leakage between them during the compression stage. Automotive gaskets have been categorized as metallic gaskets and non-metallic gaskets; whereas automotive seals have been divided into mechanical seals, O-rings seals, lip seals, and rotary seals.

Based on the type, the gasket market is predicted to produce the maximum because of the increase in acceptance of gaskets in the automotive industry. Use of gaskets and seals has decreased the maintenance cost of vehicles and has radically improved the lifespan of the automotive components. By Geography, North America is projected to grasp an important contribution in the global automotive gasket and seal market. The automotive commercial vehicle requirement is rising in the United States as the demand for commercial vehicle in the country has increased, which is a major reason for propelling the need of gaskets and seals market in the country.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Gasket & Seal Market include AB SKF, Victor Gaskets India Limited, Trelleborg AB, The SKF Group, Smiths Group PLC, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg, Flowserve Corporation, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation, Elringklinger AG, Datwyler Holding Inc., and Dana Holding Corporation.

Product Types Covered:

• Seal

• Gasket

Types Covered:

• Components Sealing System

• Body Sealing System

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Off-Highway Vehicle

• Compact Vehicle

• Luxury Vehicle

• Mid-Sized Vehicle

• Premium Vehicle

Applications Covered:

• Cooling application

• Transmission

• Engine

• Brake

• Fuel supply

• Battery

• Steering

• Exhaust Manifold

• Other Application Types

Materials Covered:

• Metal

• Plastic polymer

• Fiber

• Silicon

• Rubber

• Build Material

Sales Channels Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

