How is Rising Incidence of Bleeding Disorders Driving Blood Plasma Product Industry?

The prevalence of bleeding disorders is growing rapidly. Tale for instance the report by World Federation of Hemophilia, which stated that about 304,362 people across the globe are affected by different bleeding disorders, including von Willebrand disease and hemophilia. A bleeding disorder affects the way blood normally clots in human body. The clotting process, which is also known as coagulation, changed blood to a solid state from liquid. The process can be normally witnessed after an injury when the blood start clotting in order to prevent heavy loss of blood. However, some conditions prevent this clotting of blood and can lead to massive or prolonged bleeding.

. Owing to this growing prevalence of bleeding disorders, the global blood plasma product market is projected to advance at a significant pace in the years to come. The fluid part of blood that makes up the bulk of its volume is referred to as plasma. It contains clotting factor proteins that helps in controlling bleeding. These proteins work along with platelets to ensure that blood is clotted effectively.

Geographically, North America has been the largest blood plasma product market in the past, followed by Europe. The region has been a major domain for blood plasma fractionation, collection, and product formation. Other than this, the demand for blood plasma products is also predicted to increase substantially in the Asia-Pacific region as well. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of blood disorders and surging geriatric population in the region.

