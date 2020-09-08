User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market With Impact of COVID-19: Global Demand Analysis And Opportunity Outlook 2025

The Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market was valued at USD 142.25 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4658.04 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 47.35% from 2017 to 2025.

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) is a type of machine learning model that can help to foil cyberattackers by discovering security anomalies. UEBA uses advanced analysis, aggregates data from logs and reports, and looks at packet, flow, file and other types of information, as well as certain kinds of threat data to figure out whether certain kinds of activity and behavior are likely to constitute a cyberattack. Benefits of UEBA include – insider threat detection, data exfiltration prevention, fraud detection and prevention, actionable risk intelligence, and IP data protection.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need for real-time analytics

1.2 Lack of trained security professionals

1.3 Growing demand to prevent insider threats posed by the user

1.4 Adoption of user-centric approach

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Budget constraints for security

2.2 Implementation of user and entity behavior analytics solution in smaller organizations

2.3 Poor knowledge about advanced insider threats

Market Segmentation:

The Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market is segmented on the deployment model, component, vertical, and region.

1. By Deployment Mode:

1.1 Cloud

1.2 On-premises

2. By Component:

2.1 Solutions

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Healthcare

3.2 Government and Defense

3.3 IT and Telecom

3.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

3.5 Energy and Utilities

3.6 Retail and e-commerce

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Dtex Systems

2. Sqrrl Data, Inc.

3. Securonix

4. Varonis Systems, Inc.

5. Exabeam, Inc.

6. Rapid7

7. Bay Dynamics

8. Niara, Inc.

9. Gurucul

10. Splunk, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

