Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market 2025 Share, Analysis By End User: Standard signal source, Piezoelectric transformer, Filter

The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

Further key aspects of the report indicate that:

Chapter 1: Market Definition and Segment by Type, End-Use & Major Regions Market Size

Chapter 2: Global Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 3: Europe Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 4: America Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 5: Asia Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 6: Oceania Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 7: Africa Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 8: Global Market Forecast by Type, End-Use and Region

Chapter 9: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin, news etc.

Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies and Market Concentration Ratio

Chapter 11: Market Impact by Coronavirus.

Chapter 12: Industry Summary

Market Segment as follows:



Key Companies

MURATA

TDK

MORGAN

TAIYO YUDEN

KYOCERA

CeramTec

PI Ceramic

Exelis

Sparkler Ceramics

KEPO Electronics

APC International

TRS

Noliac

SensorTech

Meggitt Sensing

Johnson Matthey

Kinetic Ceramics

Konghong Corporation

Jiakang Electronics

Datong Electronic

Audiowell

Honghua Electronic

Risun Electronic

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

PANT

Key Types

Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Others

Key End-Use

Piezoelectric transformer

Standard signal source

Electro-acoustic transducer

Ultrasonic transducer

Underwater acoustic transducers

Filter

Sensing and measurement

Nonlinear element

