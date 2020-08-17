Healthcare Integration Market with COVID-19 Market Impact Analysis During 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Healthcare Integration Market was valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The Healthcare integration sector as a whole connects disparate healthcare applications while accommodating the unique needs of each EHR interface to keep patient data flowing smoothly. At the same time, it supports HIE and ACO participation while meeting Meaningful Use requirements. All of these initiatives add another layer of complexity that need to be handled in a confident, productive manner, for which the healthcare integration has proves its efficiency and can be depicted from the market values too.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008218

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing chances of preventable Chronic Diseases

1.2 Technological developments

1.3 Need to curtail Healthcare cost

1.4 Increasing focus on Integrating Healthcare Systems

1.5 Government Funds have increased

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation costs

2.2 Interoperability restrictions

Views Source Of Related Reports:

Healthcare Integration Market

Care Management Solutions Market

Healthcare Biometrics Market

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Digital Therapeutics Market

Laboratory Information System /LIS Market

Clinical Trial Management System Market

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

Track and Trace Solutions Market

Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market

Accountable Care Solutions Market

Telehealth Market

Market Segmentation:

The Healthcare Integration Market is segmented on the basis of:

1. Global Healthcare Integration Market, by Application:

1.1 Hospital Integration

1.2 Medical device integration

1.3 Lab integration

1.4 Clinic integration

1.5 Radiology integration

1.6 Others

2. Global Healthcare Integration Market, by Type:

2.1 Market, By product

2.1.1 Interface/Integration Engines

2.1.2 Medical Device Integration Software

2.1.3 Media Integration Solutions

2.1.4 Other Integration Tools

2.2 Healthcare integration services, by application

2.2.1 Support and Maintenance Services

2.2.2 Implementation Services

2.2.3 Training Services

3. Global Healthcare Integration Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Infor, Inc.

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Quality Systems, Inc.

4. Intersystems Corporation

5. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

6. Interfaceware

7. Orion Health

8. Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.

9. Epic Systems Corporation

10. Oracle Corporation

11. IBM

12. Corepoint Health

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008218

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on The Healthcare Integration Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609