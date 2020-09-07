Sorting Equipment Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the global Sorting Equipment market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Sorting Equipment market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Sorting Equipment market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Sorting Equipment market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Sorting Equipment market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Sorting Equipment market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Sorting Equipment Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Sorting Equipment market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By product type

Freefall Sorter

Channel Sorter

Automated Defect Removal (ADR)

Belt Sorters

By end use industry

Chemical Industry Sorting Equipment

Food Industry Sorting Equipment

Pharmaceutical Industry Sorting Equipment

Plastic Industry Sorting Equipment

Wood Industry Sorting Equipment

Agriculture Sorting Equipment

Packaging Sorting Equipment

Sorting Equipment Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Sorting Equipment market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Sorting Equipment market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Sesotec

Tomra

Greefa

B uhler Sortex

BarcoVision

Satake USA

Key Technology

Meyer

Aweta

Daewon GSE

Raytec Vision

Concept Engineers

RTT Steinert

BT Wolfgang Bnder

TaiHo

MSS

Pellenc

CP Manufacturing

MSS

Crucial Questions Answered in the Report

Which end-use industry remains the top consumer of Sorting Equipment in different regional markets?

At what rate has the global Sorting Equipment market been expanding during the forecast period?

How will the global Sorting Equipment market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the Sorting Equipment market players adopting to stay ahead of the pack?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Cloth Cutting

