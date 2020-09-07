Marine Lighting Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the global Marine Lighting market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Marine Lighting market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Marine Lighting market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Marine Lighting market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Marine Lighting market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Marine Lighting market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Marine Lighting Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Marine Lighting market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By application

Floodlights

Searchlights

Berth Lights

Rope & Strip Lighting

Navigation Lights

Cockpit & Flood Lights

Utility & Engine Room Lights

Underwater LED Lights

Others

By technology

LED

Non-LED

Marine Lighting Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Marine Lighting market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Marine Lighting market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Lumitec LLC

Quick S.p.A. unipersonale

OSRAM GmbH

Alpenglow Marine Lights, LLC

Hella Marine

AZZ Inc.

Marine Light Corp

Light Corporation Group

Imtra Corp.

Innovative Lighting

Vision X Europe

Aqualuma LED Lighting

ENSTO GROUP

Savage Marine

Nemalux Inc.

Shadow Caster, Inc.

