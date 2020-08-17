Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2026

Unattended varicose veins can cause one severe pain through swelling, ulceration, venous eczema, and lipodermatosclerosis. Treating them through appropriate measures becomes quite crucial. One may opt for non-surgical remedies such as sclerotherapy, leg elevation, or alternative invasive techniques such as endovenous laser treatments. Collectively, these therapies can be addressed as varicose vein treatments, medically-practiced in all parts of the world. The demand for such varicose vein treatments is expected to grow in the years to come.

Future Market Insights recently conducted its forecast study on the global market for varicose vein treatments, estimating the market’s current value at just over US$ 500 Mn. The report, titled “Varicose Vein Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” projects that rising prevalence of obesity will fuel the incidence rate of varicose veins in the world. Occurrence of varicose vein is medically-proven to be higher among obese people.

Along with this, the demand for varicose vein treatments is also expected to grow on the account of effectiveness of the treatments, utilisation of user-friendly devices, and growing emphasis of medical practitioners on ensuring patient safety during critical treatment of varicose veins. Towards the end of 2026, the global market for varicose vein treatment will have reached value of US$ 931.4 Mn, registering a robust growth at 6.4% CAGR.

Varicose Vein Treatments: Market Opportunities

Backed with strong clinical evidence, endovenous laser ablation devices are more popular to treat varicose veins. However, compared to other procedures such as foam fillers, vein stripping costs, and blast with electricity, endscopic variceal ligation (EVL) is a costlier treatment alternative. Launch of cost-effective EVL devices will work as a favourable opportunity for new entrants as well as existing players in the market. Decreasing the procedure costs and enhancing the adoption of affordable devices will cumulatively boost the adoption of varicose vein treatments.

Among the wide variety of endovenous laser ablation devices available in the market, some of them may lead to complications such as thrombophlebitis, nerve damage, burns and deep vein thrombosis conditions. There is a potential opportunity for endovenous laser ablation device manufacturers to tap the larger market by offering competitive products that cause lesser complications.

APEJ Varicose Vein Treatment Market to Record Speedy Growth

Apropos the report, more than 40% of the market revenues will remain concentrated in North America, throughout the forecast period. By 2026-end, North America’s varicose vein treatment market will have reached a value of US$ 420 Mn. US-based AngioDynamics, Inc. will be observed as a key player in the market during this period. In terms of revenue growth, the varicose vein treatment market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is projected to be at the forefront.

By exhibiting 7% CAGR, the APEJ varicose vein treatment market will witness active participation of Korean medical device manufacturer, Wontech Co., Ltd. Apart from these, Syneron Medical Ltd., Dornier MedTech GmbH, Alma Lasers Ltd., Alna-Medicalsystem GmbH, LSO Medical, Energist Ltd. and intros Medical Laser GmbH are other companies partaking in the growth of global varicose vein treatment market.

The report further reveals that hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres as end-users will account for larger share of global revenues, while specialised clinics will register fastest revenue growth at 7.2% CAGR. The report also identifies endovenous laser treatment as the dominant varicose vein treatment in the market, procuring revenues worth over US$ 500 Mn by end of 2026.

