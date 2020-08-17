Valve Remote Control System Market by Type, Valve Type (Ball, Globe, Butterfly, Gate, Diaphragm, Plug, Check, and Safety)- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Valve Remote Control System Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Valve Remote Control System Market is projected to reach US$ 8.0 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 6.4 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.73%.

#Key Players-Emerson (US), Rotork (UK), Wartsila (Finland), KSB (Germany), and Nordic (Singapore) and Others.

The Butterfly valve segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The market is primarily driven by the rapid improvement in the power, oil & gas, and chemical sector. The equipment is mainly used by the core sector, power generation, off shore, chemical, petrochemical, and marine industries. It is used in various kinds of piping system vessels such as ballast water system, cargo piping system, and bunker ping system.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the largest share of the valve remote control system market in 2018. This trend is projected to continue until 2023. It is the most populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman are investing in the offshore and marine industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1-70%, Tier 2-20%, and Tier 3- 10%

By Designation: C-Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

By Region: North America- 40%, Asia Pacific- 21%, Europe-15%, the Middle East& Africa-13%, and South America-11%

