14.37% Growth Rate for Robotics and Automation Actuators Market by 2024 | ABB, Rockwell Automation, Altra Industrial Motion, Moog , SMC and Others.

The Robotics and Automation Actuators Market size is expected to grow from US$ 15.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 30.9 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.37% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US), Altra Industrial Motion (US), Moog (US), SMC (Japan), Curtiss Wright (US), and MISUMI (Japan).

On the basis o factuation, the robotics and automation actuators market has been segmented into pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric. The electric actuation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric actuators are expected to replace hydraulic and pneumatic actuators due to their higher efficiency and greater levels of control. Major manufacturers of electric actuators include Thomson Linear, SMC, ABB, Rockwell Automation, and Curtiss Wright, among others.

The application segment of global robotics and automation actuators market has been further segmented into robotics and process automation. The automation of parts includes various application areas across different industrial verticals where automation actuators are used. The robotics part includes the robotic actuators required for industrial robots and the service robots which are used across different industrial verticals.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the global robotics and automation actuators market in 2019, and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. This region is upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of actuators. China and India are primarily investing in robotics and automation to enhance and gain a tactical edge.

