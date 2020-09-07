Glass Coating Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2022

Glass coating is done to save energy and to decrease the carbon emissions. The growing demand and sales in the automotive industry is the major reason for the rise in demand for the glass coatings. The glass coatings is of two major types; one is nano coating and the other is liquid glass coating. The nano coating is the non-stick coatings used to reduce the contact of dirt particles with the glass. The major advantage of the nano coating is that they guarantee permanence and longevity. The UV stability facilitates the functionality for long period of time. They also provide excellent abrasion resistance with the substrate. The applications can be divided as industrial and manual. The glass coating provides long lasting durable protection, scratch resistance, water, dirt, ice and snow repellence. They also provide solar protection, corrosion resistance and self-cleaning properties. The major share of the global glass coating market is attributed to the construction and automotive industry. The global glass coating market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR in the forecast period.

The growth in the sales of vehicles is expected to be the major reason for the rise in demand for glass coating, thereby proving to be a major driver for the glass coating market. The rising construction in the developed countries as well as developing countries is anticipated to be the major demand driving factors for the global glass coating market.

The increasing raw material prices can be a major restraining factor for the global glass coating market. The major players can opt for mergers and acquisitions to increase their footprints in the glass coating market. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with extensive research and development activities can be also create new opportunities for the major players in the glass coating market.

The global glass coating market can also be fragmented on the basis of coating technology as

Nano glass coating

Liquid glass coating

Others

The global glass coating market can be segmented based on the types of coating as

Pyrolytic coatings

Magnetron sputtering coatings

Sol-gel coatings

Other coatings

The global glass coating market can be segmented on the basis on end use applications as

Automotive

Marine

Aviation

Building and construction

Aerospace

Household

Others

The global glass coating market is segmented into seven key regions on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Japan. Asia Pacific is the largest market in terms of value share in the global glass coating market, owing to the increasing demand, manufacturing and sales in this region. India and China are expected to be the fastest growing countries in the global glass coating market. North America is also one of the major regions in terms of demand in the global glass coating market. Japan and Asia Pacific are expected to grow at fast rates in the upcoming years. Middle East and Africa is also anticipated to be expand at a fast rate in the forecast period.

Some of the key players identified in the global glass coating market are The

3M Company,

Nano-Care Deutschland AG,

PPG Industries,

Valspar Corporation,

Premium Coatings

Chemicals Pvt Ltd,

CCM GmbH

