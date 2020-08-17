Polymer Emulsion Market by Type, Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard)- Global forecast to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Polymer Emulsion Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Polymer Emulsion Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Polymer Emulsion Market.

The Polymer Emulsion Market size is projected to grow from US$ 29.8 Billion in 2018 to US$ 42.9 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The acrylic-based polymer emulsion segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the overall polymer emulsion market during the forecast period. Acrylic-based polymer emulsions are categorized into pure acrylics and acrylics polymer & co polymer. Acrylics are widely used because of their high durability, lack of VOC content, and excellent versatility.

The APAC polymer emulsion market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the rapidly increasing consumption of polymer emulsion in applications such as paints & coatings, paper & paperboard, carpet backing, and adhesive & sealants.

Top Key Players in the “Polymer Emulsion Market”

DIC Corporation (Japan)

DowDuPont (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Arkema Group (France)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Trinseo (US)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Synthomer Plc (UK)

Omnova Solutions Inc. (US)

