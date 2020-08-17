miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market worth 343 Million USD till 2024 | Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN and Others.

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global miRNA Sequencing and Assay market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players in the “miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market”

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Takara Bio (Japan)

NEB (UK)

The miRNA Sequencing and Assays Market is projected to reach US$ 343 Million by 2024 from US$ 182 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Based on product, the miRNA sequencing & assays market is segmented into library preparation kits and sequencing consumables. Sequencing consumables dominated the market with a larger share in 2018. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the repeat purchases of kits due to their high requirement and the high costs compared to library preparation kits.

By technology, the miRNA sequencing & assays market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, SOLiD, and Nanopore sequencing. The sequencing by synthesis segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2018due to the technological advancements in sequencing by synthesis platforms and the reduced cost of sequencing.

The APAC miRNA sequencing and assays market, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India is expected to witness high growth in the next five years. The rising R&D funding for life sciences research, rapid growth of its life sciences industry, increasing adoption of NGS for miRNA analysis are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 48%, Tier 2: 34%, and Tier 3: 18%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 42%, Directors: 14%, and Others:18%

By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 7%

