Urban Air Mobility Market to Reach US$ 15.2 Billion by 2030 | Kitty Hawk, Lilium , EHang and Others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Industry Trends Urban Air Mobility Market, By Component Urban Air Mobility Market, By Operation Urban Air Mobility Market, By Range Urban Air Mobility Market, By Region Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

The Urban Air Mobility Market is estimated to be US$ 5.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 15.2 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period. Urban Air Mobility Market spread across 136 Pages, Profiling 19 Companies and Supported with 73 Tables and 36 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Based on component, the platform segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period. The demand for eVTOLs is increasing due to the growing number of applications of eVTOLs in the commercial sector for activities such as air taxi, personal air travel, air ambulance, and cargo transportation. Presently, they are in the development phase but are expected to commercialize in the coming years. Passenger drones can be piloted manually or flown autonomously.

Based on operation, the autonomous segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period. Autonomous eVTOLs are more versatile and can be efficiently used to transport passengers and cargo without any human intervention, thus increasing their demand.

Europe is estimated to lead the urban air mobility market in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing investment activities and growth in spending by the region’s countries on transportation operations.

Competitive Landscape of Urban Air Mobility Market:

1 Introduction

2 Company Rank Analysis, 2018

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Expansion

3.2 New Product Launches

3.3 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

