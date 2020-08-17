Transplantation Market Size Astonishing Growth Top Competitors Analysis

Global Transplantation Market Research Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Transplantation is a procedure wherein diseased or injured cells, tissues, or organs are replaced with healthy cells, tissues, or organs to restore normal functioning of the body. Donor and recipient cells, tissues, and organs should match or be compatible, or can lead to transplant rejection. The surface of the transplanted organs contains antigens, which the recipient’s immune system may not adapt to. This can lead to rejection of an organ. Hence, serological and human leukocyte antigen (HLAs) tests are conducted to help identify the antigens and help in successful organ transplantation. With HLA testing, immunosuppressive drugs are provided to minimize graft rejection. In humans, major histocompatibility complex controlled by the genes located on chromosome 6 is responsible for ensuring compatibility between donors and recipients.

M&A between small specialized hospitals and Tier-1 hospitals is one of the primary drivers for market growth. Rising acquisition of small hospitals by large tier-1 hospitals has led to the betterment of organ transplantation, wound care, and diagnosis that has indirectly impacted the growth of the transplantation market positively. These acquisitions assist in training the healthcare staff, including physicians and nurses, and patients are open to avail a range of patient monitoring equipment. Moreover, the brand name of the large hospitals attracts people to receive healthcare services that increase the requirement for transplant diagnostic products, assays, and kits. Also, M&A of small and medium-sized hospitals with large hospitals has increased the availability of services such as dedicated treatments for nephrology and cardiology, which in turn, meets the demands of patients.

The Americas led the global transplantation market during 2017 and is foreseen to continue the domination during the forecast period. Factors like unhealthy dietary habits, consumption of alcohol, and severe diseases such as ESRD and liver cirrhosis leads to incidents of organ failure thus driving the demand for transplantation in the region.

In 2018, the global Transplantation market size was 73000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 154200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transplantation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transplantation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AbbVie

Arthrex

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Novartis

Stryker

BioLifeSolutions

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Kidney Transplantation

Liver Transplantation

Heart Transplantation

Lung Transplantation

Pancreas Transplantation

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Transplant Centers

Diagnostic Registries and Research Laboratories

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transplantation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transplantation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transplantation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

