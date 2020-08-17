eGRC Market Size 2020 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2025

Global eGRC Market Research Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The ‘eGRC market’ research report drafted by Brand Essence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the eGRC market.

Latest research report on eGRC Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

The main driving factors for the eGRC market are the increasing use of data, the growing business collaborations, and the government regulations and compliance mandates.

In the software segment, by the type of software, the risk management software is expected to have the largest eGRC market share, whereas policy management software is expected to be the highest contributor during the forecast period. Risk management solutions follow a top-down and bottom-up approach to roll-up the risk logs and correspondingly analyze, measure, and define various levels of risks, for organizations and enterprises, and thereafter formulate automated designs to normalize any existing risks. Additionally, it helps organizations with documentation, workflow management, and reporting and remediation of risks.

In the services segment, the integration service is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, whereas training and consulting is expected to be the largest contributor among all the services. The integration service is said to be growing faster, as there are 2 modes for deploying Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions; cloud and on-premises. Changing to upgraded solutions and the complexity involved in integration is sorted by integration service providers, who enable organizations to use GRC solutions at its full potential.

In 2018, the global eGRC market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global eGRC status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eGRC development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

SAS

Oracle

Bwise

FIS

Wolters Kluwer

Metricstream

Thomson Reuters

EMC (A Dell Company)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Audit management

Compliance management

Risk management

Policy management

Incident management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Finance

IT

Legal

Operations

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eGRC are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global eGRC status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the eGRC development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the eGRC market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

