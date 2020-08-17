3D Mapping and Modeling Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Vricon, Airbus, Auto desk, Bentley Systems, Alphabet, Trimble and Others.

According to Market Study Report, 3D Mapping and Modeling Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.8 Billion in 2018 to US$ 6.5 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Key Players- Vricon (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Auto desk (US), Bentley Systems (US), Alphabet (US), Trimble (US), Intermap Technologies (US), Esri (US),CyberCity 3D (US), Topcon (Japan),Dassault Systèmes(France), Adobe (US), Pix4D (Switzerland), Pixologics (US), Flight Evolved (US), MAXON (Germany), Onionlab (Spain), The Foundry Vision mongers (UK), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Apple (US).

3D Modeling is the process of developing a 3D replica of an object via specialized software, and the product formed is a 3D model. It can be displayed through a computer simulation method. 3D models created from 3D objects are a collection of data points that can be collected via scanners. 3D models can demonstrate proposed buildings and landscapes through software architectural models.

North America leads the adoption of 3D mapping and 3D modeling technologies due to the increasing demand for enhanced surveillance and construction activities that utilize projection mapping to build 3D maps and models. The region has a highly stable economy, which gives it an upper hand over other regions in terms of utilization of 3D mapping and 3D modeling software in various fields.

The US is a major country in North America for the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market. Due to the presence of a large pool of 3D mapping and 3D modeling enterprises such as Auto desk, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Vricon, and Inter map Technologies, along with technology giants, such as Apple, Airbus, and Alphabet, the country has evolved leaps and bounds in this market.

