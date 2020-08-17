Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by System, Process (Pretreatment, Filtration, Evaporation & Crystallization) – Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Key Players-Aquatech International LLC (US), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), GEA Group (Germany), Praj Industries Ltd. (India), H2O GmbH (Germany), US Water Services (US), Aquarion AG (Switzerland), Doosan Hydro Technology LLC (US), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Petro Sep Corporation (Canada), IDE Technologies (Israel), Degremont Technologies Ltd. (Switzerland), and Oasys Water, Inc. (US).

The Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market is estimated to be US$ 5.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2023.

The energy & power end-use industry segment of the zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the global demand for zero liquid discharge systems in coal-to-chemical plants and oil refineries.

The South American zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand from Brazil and Argentina is expected to drive the market in this region. Increasing population, high demand for fresh water, and improving economic conditions in the countries in this region are fueling the growth of the zero liquid discharge systems market.

