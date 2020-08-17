Education Gamification Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players

Global Education Gamification Market Research Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The ‘Education Gamification market’ research report drafted by Brand Essence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Education Gamification market.

Latest research report on Education Gamification Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Gamification is the process of implementing game mechanics into non-gaming contexts to drive user engagement and to enhance problem-solving. Points, badges, leaderboards, challenges, and rewards are some examples of game mechanics. Gamification does not create real games but uses game techniques to engage students in comprehensive learning mechanisms.

The growing improvements in game development engines will drive the growth prospects for the global education gamification market during the forecast period. The purpose of the game engine is to develop games, which are developed using advanced technologies that target mobile, online, and desktop platforms. Also, since game engines provide a built-in functionality, developers can spend more time building the game and improving the nuances. Also, they also provide core functionalities such as the sound, animation, artificial intelligence, networking, and scripting. Furthermore, with the evolving game design engines, the vendors in the education gamification market obtains advanced tools to incorporate more functionalities and graphics into both serious and simulation games. For instance, the Unity 3D and Unreal Development Kit engines are used to for building games with better quality in features. Moreover, the increasing technological development in the gaming sector will encourage the small and medium-sized education gamification companies to enter the education market.

The demand for gamification solutions is increasing because it provides an enhanced learning process. Since developed countries have numerous educational institutions equipped with the infrastructure and potential student population who are willing to spend on gamification solutions, the market demand for these solutions increases. Additionally, vendors in the market have an opportunity to improve K-12 and higher education by introducing new gamification products and program implementations.

The key players covered in this study

Badgeville

Bunchball

Classcraft Studios

GoGo Labs

6waves

Recurrence

Fundamentor

Gametize

GradeCraft

Kuato Studios

Kungfu-Math

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Augmented reality (AR) types

Virtual reality (VR) types

Other types

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education Gamification are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Education Gamification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Education Gamification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Education Gamification Market Report:

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Education Gamification market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Education Gamification market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Education Gamification market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products.

Chapter 3: the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales.

Chapter 4: Presenting global Education Gamification market by regions, market share and revenue and sales for the projected period.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

