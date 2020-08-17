Trending Now: Indoor Farming Technology Market Competitive Landscaping And Benchmarking, Opportunity Analysis, Economic Forecasting And Impact Of COVID-19

“Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Report” the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, COVID-19 impacts and supports with tables and figures.

The indoor farming technology market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 41.0 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Lumigrow

The other players in the market are Logiqs B.V., Illumitex, Vertical Farm Systems, Hydrodynamics International, General Hydroponics, Certhon, Dalsem, Richel Group, American Hydroponics, Harnois Greenhouses, Richel Group, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems, Agrilution GmbH, Green Sense Farms, American Hydro Phonics, and many more.

Major Segmentation: Indoor Farming Technology Market

Global Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Growing Methods (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Soil-based, Aquaponics, Hybrid), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Microgreens, Flowers & Ornamentals), Facility Type (Glass Or Poly Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems), Component (Hardware ,Software & Services) End-User (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Global Indoor Farming Technology Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Indoor Farming Technology Market Overview Indoor Farming Technology Supply Chain Analysis Indoor Farming Technology Pricing Analysis Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

