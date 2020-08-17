Flow Cytometry Market Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation the COVID-19

The global market for flow cytometry should grow from $4.6 billion in 2018 to $7.3 billion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2018 through 2023.

Report Scope:

The report examines the flow cytometry market in detail and provides an overview including flow cytometry’s applications in various arena of clinical and research settings. The importance of innovative technologies in flow cytometers led BCC Research to focus on the emerging trends and applications of the flow cytometry market.

The scope of the study is global. BCC Research analyzes each market and its application, new products and advancements, market projections, and market shares. The study surveys each market in various geographic regions including North America, Europe and emerging markets. The emerging markets area covers countries and regions such as India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Russia, Latin America, and much of Africa.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11592

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the flow cytometry industry. Some of the major players of the market include Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corp.), Becton Dickinson & Co., Miltenyi Biotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Millipore Sigma (Merck KGaA), and Luminex Corp.

BCC Research analyzes the current market situation by critically discussing the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities for the global flow cytometry market. The market projections and market shares are examined for each region and type. The latest news articles including new products, acquisitions and collaborations in each market are also dealt with in sufficient detail.

Excluded from this report are mass cytometry instruments (CyTof) and diagnostic devices.

Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11592

Report Includes:

– 46 data tables and 13 additional tables

– An industry analysis of the products, technologies and applications of flow cytometry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Statistical data covering market projections and market shares of the global flow cytometry market by segments such as products types, technology types, applications, end users and geographical regions

– A look at the regulatory environment and growth driving factors that affect the global market

– Relevant patent analysis and number of patents issued to companies, universities, institutes, and individuals for flow cytometry products

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the flow cytometry market, including Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corp.), Becton Dickinson & Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Miltenyi Biotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Millipore Sigma (Merck KGaA), and Luminex Corp.

Summary

Flow cytometry is a powerful technique that can be applied on applications across all aspects of research and diagnostics and which has grown in popularity over the past decade. This analytical technique combines micro-fluidic technology with strong excitation and detection capabilities to perform cellular analysis with high resolution and sensitivity. With the addition of multiple lasers that can offer excitation from both ends of the visible spectrum, contemporary flow cytometers possess the capability to enable detection up to 18 parameters. Moreover, automation of these instruments is also occurring, enabling automatic startup, aseptic cleaning, quality control, etc.

Flow cytometry has become a standard tool in clinical laboratories, and advancements in its applications have increased in parallel with the significant improvements in instrumentation and availability of an array of reagents and consumables. The global flow cytometry market is poised to undergo significant changes during the coming years. New molecular diagnostic and monoclonal antibody tests will facilitate existing procedures and provide the basis for sensitive, specific and simple assays. The introduction of small and easy-to-use laser systems will further expand applications of flow cytometry to daily clinical laboratories. Finally, advances in IT will reduce the cost of instrument manufacture and service warranty and will permit the development of various advanced features.

The global flow cytometry market is poised to remain one of the fastest-growing segments of the life sciences and clinical diagnostics markets. In the current life sciences research, pharmaceutical drug discovery and development, and clinical diagnostics markets, flow cytometry offers some of the greatest potential for growth and innovation.

Innovations are primarily driven by the advent of technically advanced flow cytometers, enhanced fluorescent dyes, integration of multiplexing, imaging and other complementary technologies. The introduction of multicolor flow cytometers with multiple lasers capable of simultaneously detecting up to 18 cell parameters is also having a strong impact on the growth of the market due to use in applications such as immunophenotyping and stem cell research. However, this requires use of many dichroic filters and photomultiplier tubes (PMTs) in order to isolate the spectral region of interest. This contributes to the bulkiness and the high cost of the instruments. Lab-on-a-chip platform flow cytometers, on the other hand, are promising for point-of-care applications because they are potentially much cheaper and easier to use than bench-top systems. They eliminate the use of multiple detectors. North America represents the largest regional market in the flow cytometry market with a value of REDACTED in 2017. North America is followed by the European market, with a value of REDACTED in 2017. Emerging markets are predicted to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of REDACTED during the analysis period. Despite being a relatively small market, demand for advanced medical and analytical equipment is witnessing steady growth in developing countries such as India, driven by advances in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The current market growth trend can be seen in the increased imports of specific R&D equipment such as biotech and pharmaceutical R&D equipment, pharmaceuticals for clinical studies as well as certain life-saving drugs and medic al products.

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11592