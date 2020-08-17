Global Telepresence Robots Market Grow at a CAGR of 16.73% Forecast 2019-2027

ReportsnReports added a new research report on The Telepresence Robots Market 2019-2027. The analysis report is helpful to understand the worldwide and provincial market circumstances and to determine how the market will develop. The Telepresence Robots Market report has been established by professional players having profound learning, knowledge, attention to assist every organization during this business to accomplish their favored market position. The report provides showcase investigation up to 2027.

The global telepresence robots market was valued at $XX million in 2018 & is expected to reach $571.67 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.73% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the estimated period is between 2019 and 2027. The growing overseas businesses across the world increased the intensity of virtual meetings & created demand for telepresence robots. These robots facilitate virtual communication with employees in other locations across the globe. Therefore, they are useful for both small & large businesses.

Ava Robotics Inc., OhmniLabs, Inc., Mantaro Networks Inc., Axyn Robotique, Superdroid Robots, Inc., Telepresence Robotics Corporation, Suitable Technologies, Inc., Xandex Inc., VGO Communications, Inc., Intouch Technologies, Inc., R.Bot, Amy Robot Co., Ltd., Anybots, Inc., Inbot Technology, and Double Robotics, Inc. are the major companies.

The growing focus of enterprises on profitability, operational efficiency & cost reduction, expanding business territories that are supplementing the need for virtual meetings, the rise in geriatric population across the world, and the budding applications in telemedicine are the key factors that are responsible for the market advancement. The concerns regarding data security & breaches, high cost of telepresence robots, operational issues, and low battery backup time mainly withhold the market advancement. The companies with limited capital find it difficult to implement telepresence robots into their operations. As the global telepresence robot market is still in a nascent stage in most of the developing & developed countries, the companies are not willing to take the risk by investing high capital into new technologies.

The report on global telepresence robots includes geographical segmentation on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of XX% during the period 2019-2027. The presence of major electronics companies such as Samsung, Toshiba, Panasonic, & LG Electronics directly contributes to the growth of robotic technology. Many US- & UK-based companies recognized the resources in the countries in the Asia Pacific & set up their offices alongside setting up divisions to expand their businesses.

