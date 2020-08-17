Global Energy Management System (EMS) Market Analysis Report 2019 – 2027

ReportsnReports bring a detailed market analysis report on Energy Management System (EMS) Market 2019-2027. The analysis report is helpful to understand the worldwide and provincial market circumstances and to determine how the market will develop. The Energy Management System (EMS) Market report has been established by professional players having profound learning, knowledge, attention to assist every organization during this business to accomplish their favored market position. The report provides showcase investigation up to 2027.

The global market for energy management system (EMS) has been valued at $xx billion in 2018 and is estimated to generate net revenue of approximately $xx billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during forecast period (2019-2027). Rising awareness about carbon footprint and the consequential demand for effective energy controlling is essentially driving the global market.

Honeywell International, ABB Ltd., C3 Energy, CA Technologies (acquired by Broadcom), Cisco Systems, Inc., Gridpoint Inc. (acquired by Twenty First Century Utilities, LLC), Daikin Industries, Emerson, General Electric, Johnson Controls, Inc., Jones Lang Lasalle, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG and Toshiba Corporation are some of the key players who have major market share of companies in global energy management system market.

Energy management systems are used to monitor, assess, and visualize energy consumption by an organization or a household. This system gathers the real-time information on energy usage and is further applied in power generation, transmission and distribution. So, market drivers like increasing energy consumption as a result of increasing population along with their consecutive rising standard of living, developed services for transport and logistics are propelling the global market for EMS. The global market for energy management systems is segmented by analysis of the product, vertical, offerings, system components, services type and end-user.

There are no legal compliance or global implications for any of the organizations from the private or public sector to reduce the carbon emission levels by installing an efficient energy management system, which can, however, restrict the growth of the market at a global level.

The global energy management systems market is bifurcated into key geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World segment which includes regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is found to be the dominant region for energy management system market in 2018 that can be credited to the surging trend of supportive government backing to promote the adoption of EMS along with the government funding for various projects that aim to optimize energy consumption and search for opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Contrariwise, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period due to the presence of lucrative investment destinations.

