At CAGR of 4.56%, SCR Power Controller Market Top Key Players, Industry Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global SCR Power Controller Market was valued at USD 128.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 191.73 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.56% from 2017 to 2025.

SCR Power Controller (Silicone Controlled Rectifiers Power Controller) is a switching device consisting of thyristors which controls power or voltage supplied to a load and can provide fast, infinitely variable proportional control of electric power. The advantages of using an SCR are – more precise control of the heating process, extended heater life, improved product quality at faster production speeds and reduced maintenance costs.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising need of suppliers of SCR power controller across various industries

1.2 Increasing demand for digitization of SCR power controllers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Coping up with rapidly changing technologies in the market

2.2 Lack of expertise for operations and maintenance of SCR power controllers

Market Segmentation:

The Global SCR Power Controller Market is segmented on the load type, type, control method, vertical, and region.

1. Load Type:

1.1 Resistive

1.2 Non-resistive

2. By Type:

2.1 Single Phase

2.2 Three Phase

3. By Control Method:

3.1 Integral Cycle Switching

3.2 Phase Angle Control

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Chemicals

4.2 Glass

4.3 Food & Beverages

4.4 Plastics

4.5 Semiconductor

4.6 Oil & Gas

4.7 Metals

4.8 Textile

4.9 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Schneider Electric

2. Siemens

3. Honeywell

4. ABB

5. Gefran

6. Omron

7. Chromalox

8. Avatar Instruments

9. Jumo

10. Solcon

11. Advanced Energy Industries

12. RKC Instrument

13. Control Concepts

14. REO

15. CD Automation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global SCR Power Controller Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

