Impact of Covid-19 on Travel Vaccines Market 2020-2025

Vaccines are a combination of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms or living fully virulent organisms that are monitored for artificially increasing or creating immunity for any particular disease. The branch of medicine that deals with the prevention and management of health problems of international travellers is called Emporiatrics. Travel vaccine is the first step towards smart and healthy travel. Nowadays along with the passport, travel vaccine shots are a must have before a person embarks on international travel. Travel vaccines provide immunisation by reducing the risk of getting sick while travelling abroad. Tourists traveling to South America and central countries of Africa should get vaccinated for Yellow Fever. Likewise, different countries have different diseases existing or prevailing within the region. Travel vaccines are recommended by health organisations especially to tourists who travel to developing or endemic countries. DUKORAL is an example of a travel vaccine that protects tourists from Diarrhea and Cholera. These are the common diseases caused by intake of contaminated food and water while travelling. Travel vaccine shot recommendations vary from person to person depending on gender, age and medical history of the tourist.

As the world continues to move toward globalization, the international travels is expected to keep increasing. This fuels the demand for travel vaccines as the prevalence of infectious diseases are specifically region prone, unlike that of other indications. As vaccines are largely used as a preventive measure against these known infectious diseases, the travelers are advised to follow the region-specific immunization plan.

The Americas was the highest revenue contributing region in the market during 2017 and is expected to continue to lead the market in the coming years. The US was one of the highest revenue contributor in the region, capturing a significant portion of the global market. The increasing demand for vaccines that cater to the unmet medical needs provides an opportunity for vendors to develop new safe and efficient molecules, which will aid in the growth of this market in the region.

Travel Vaccines Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Roche, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, SK Chemicals, Hualan Biological Engineering, Serum Institute of India

The global Travel Vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Meningococcal Vaccines

Hepatitis B Vaccines

Hepatitis A Vaccines

Others

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Domestic Travel

Outbound Travel

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Travel Vaccines Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Travel Vaccines Market Forecast

