Fitness App Market 2020-2026 is Booming | Major Players – Azumio; Fitbit, Inc.; Fooducate LTD.; Google Fit; The Bikini Body Training Company; Under Armour

Global fitness app market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.98 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of disposable income of individuals, along with the advancements of applicable devices being integrated with enhanced quality of sensors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fitness app market are adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Azumio; Fitbit, Inc.; Fooducate LTD.; Google Fit; The Bikini Body Training Company; Under Armour, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Noom, Inc.; Polar Electro; TomTom International BV; Daily Workout Apps, LLC; Jefit, Inc.; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Sports Tracking Technologies; Sworkit by Nexercise, Inc.; inKin Social Fitness; Wahoo Fitness among others.

Market Definition: Global Fitness App Market

Fitness apps are the software platforms designed by the technological companies to provide their consumers with all of the relevant information required for the maintenance of their healthcare and enhancement of their lifestyles. These applications are available on various mobile-based app stores, giving motivations to their consumers, organizing an exercise regime, providing a diet and nutritional plan and keeping a track of all their fitness activities.

Segmentation: Global Fitness App Market

Fitness App Market : By Type

Exercise & Weight Loss

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Fitness App Market : By Gender

Men

Women

Fitness App Market : By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

Fitness App Market : By Device

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Fitness App Market : By Application

Lifestyle Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Others

Fitness App Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Netpulse, in collaboration with 49ers Fit announced the launch of a gym companion app for Apple Watch. The app is designed for optimizing user experience for various gym-related activities such as checking-in, management of classes, analyzing the workouts and providing motivation to the users over a long-period of time. The app is integrated with eGym Cloud helping in the better analysis of performance delivering a more personalized experience

In May 2019, Future.fit announced the availability of their fitness app available for a monthly subscription of USD 150 per month. The app assigns a personalized trainer for each individual who monitors the fitness activities and whether the user is following the routine planned out for them. They even provide all of the necessities for monitoring the workout such as an Apple watch, and integration of their app with the watch

Fitness App Market: Drivers

Increasing focus of individuals to maintain a healthier lifestyle; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Higher rate of adoption for digital/mobile health applications to maintain individual health is expected to propel the market growth

High rate of adoption for smart devices such as smartphones and smart watches for fitness-related activities is expected to fuel the growth of this market

Increasing rate of obese population globally during significant rise in the consumption of fast-food; this factor is also expected to boost the market growth

Fitness App Market: Restraints

Availability of cheap-alternative applications that provide similar functionality restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the complicated navigational experience for consumers in the application and the app stores is expected to hinder the market growth

