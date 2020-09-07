Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By : Global Forecast, 2015 to 2021

Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane (POSS) which acts as a building block for nanocomposites owing to their nano size, high symmetry, and three dimensional figure. POSS, unlike other nanoparticles are easily dispersed in a wide range of polymer matrices which can be done by modifying chemical structure of POSS molecule for their compatibility with the specific polymer resin. POSS compounds give better mechanical stability, electrical and optical properties with an organic matrix. They are widely used in the production of electronic products, LEDs and antimicrobial coatings.

The market for POSS is experiencing noticeable growth as transparent, conductive engineering thermoplastic nanocomposites are finding immediate applications in a wide range of high-tech products. These applications include antistatic and shielding plastics for displays, computers, electronic packaging, business equipment products, and aircraft canopies.

Growth of the electronic industry has been one of the major factors driving POSS market, with their increasing use as organic light emitting diodes (OLED). In addition, growing consumption of coatings has also contributed to the demand of POSS as antimicrobial coating. Moreover, growing demand for nanocomposites as filler nano materials in films and coatings is expected to fuel the demand for POSS over the next few years. Increasing application scope of POSS in building & construction has also been one of the major factors contributing to growth of the market.

However, growing concerns over several health hazards associated with the production of POSS is expected to hinder the market growth. Increasing use of POSS as silica coatings for application in environmental protection, and for application as an interlayer dielectric for integrated circuits is expected to open new avenues for the growth of the market. North America was the largest consumer for POSS majorly due to the presence of the telecommunication, computer and electronic industry.

Hybrid Plastics Inc.

Reade Advanced Materials

SimagChem Corp

Sigma-Aldrch Corporation

Wuhan Vanz Pharm Inc.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS



