Tumblers Market Will Revenue To Cross Usd In 2017-2026 Top Companies Report Covers, Market-specific Challenges, New Opportunities Planning, Share, Growth, Consumption By Regional Data

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Tumblers Market is accounted for $2.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing beverage industry, on-the-go drinkware, increasing outdoor activities, and growing health & fitness concerns are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, the cost of tumblers compared to disposable tumblers is restricting the market growth.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11430

Tumbler is a vessel used for drinking water, milk, juice and other various kinds of beverages. It is a flat bottom vessel made of stainless steel, glass, and plastic with straight sides, no handle or stem and usually of small capacity. Tumblers are present in the market in various shapes, sizes, and colors which make them highly attractive.

Based on product type, Steel tumblers have considerable growth during the forecast period. Steel tumblers are quite indestructible and possess lifelong properties that do not diminish with repeated use. It has a superior strength-to-weight ratio compared to glass and plastic cups. Stainless steel tumblers are well known for its antibacterial and hygienic properties. By Geography, The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because people in the region have started spending more on the healthcare industry.

Some of the key players profiled in the Tumblers market include Yeti Coolers, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Thermos, Pelican Products, Inc., Lock&Lock Co. Ltd., Klean Kanteen, Inc., Hydro Flask, Evans Manufacturing, Inc., Ee-Lian Enterprise (M) Sdn. Bhd., Cool Gear International, CamelBak Products and Bubba Brands, Inc.

Product Type Covered:

• Steel Tumblers

• Plastic Tumblers

• Glass Tumblers

Capacity Covered:

• Up to 12 oz

• 12 to 20 oz

• 20 to 30 oz

• Above 30 oz

Sales Channel Covered:

• Online Stores

• Hyper/super Market

• Convenience

Get Complete TOC with Tables and [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11430

Application Covered:

• Household

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

<<< Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11430

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances