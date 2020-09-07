Digital Pump Controller Market 2020 Industry Breakdown By Development Factors And Business Standards By Trends Market Research 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Digital Pump Controller market accounted for $ 8.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 15.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as the increasing usage of connected devices like smartphones, laptops etc. and the installation of water pumps across all over the globe are driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness, technical challenges and inknowledge of operating electronic equipment such as pump controllers via mobile, app, or other systems by the people in rural areas who are mostly uneducated are the restraining factors for the market growth. Moreover, the increasing government support for wastewater treatment will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

A digital pump controller replaces the tradition techniques to overcome need for manual operation of pumps that are used to pump water from a water tank or any other water source. An electric sensor is used in the digital pump controller, which is able to offer more accurate data than traditional pump controllers which are incapable of providing accurate data. A visible control panel is fixed on the top of a digital pump controller, and properly manages overall performance of the device. They can also be operated using a mobile or remote.

By Industry, agriculture application segment is likely to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of water pumps by farmers. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to observe significant growth in the forecast period, due to the demand of these controllers in the fields like agriculture, water and wastewater treatment.

Some of the key players in this market include Valmont Industries Inc (Vally), Xylem Inc, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Precision Digital Corporation, CandS Electric Limited, Dwyer Instruments Inc, Sulzer Ltd, Spring (Europe) Ltd and Grundfos.

Type Connectivity’s Covered:

• Wireless

• Wired/Conventional

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail

• Online

Industries Covered:

• Agriculture

• Public Sector

• Residential

• Manufacturing

• Other Industries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances