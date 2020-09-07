Membrane Filtration Market Will Grow At CAGR During 2017-2026 Global Evaluation By Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, And Key Developments

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Membrane Filtration market accounted for $ 11.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 23.74 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as rise in increase of dairy industries and usage of advanced technologies in this field are driving the market growth. However, high equipment cost and the high flow rates used in cross-flow feed can damage shear sensitive materials are the restraining factors for the market growth. Moreover, rise of potential in Asian and Middle Eastern markets and growing instances of waterborne diseases will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

Membrane is thin layer of semi-permeable and porous sheets of material that separates the contaminates from water when a driving force is applied across the membrane. Membrane filtration is one of the most important technology which helps to retain the original characteristics in the food products with minimum changes or no changes to the product profile. Membrane filtration is used in drinking water, wastewater, removal of microorganisms, bacteria, natural organic materials, and particulates which can impart taste, odor, and color to water and react with disinfectants to form disinfection byproducts., food and beverage processing, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals production, and for separations in the chemical, petrochemical and other manufacturing industries.

By membrane material, ceramic segment is likely to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period as this type of materials are mainly used in the water processing industries due to its properties such as long duration and high chemical and physical stability. In addition, these membranes are broadly used in the food & beverages industry for various applications. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to observe significant growth in the forecast period, mainly due to the rising usage of membrane filtration in the dairy & food industries as it is used for pasteurization, sterilization, and concentration processes and in water processing plants for purification.

Some of the key players in this market include Prominent GmbH, SPX Flow Inc., Veolia, Dowdupont, 3M Company, Pall Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Alfa Laval, GEA Group AG, Pentair Plc., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions and Porvair Filtration Group.

Module Designs Covered:

• Hollow Fiber

• Tubular Systems

• Plate & Frame and Hollow Fiber

• Spiral Wound

Membrane Materials Covered:

• Polysulfone

• Cellulose Acetate

• Polymeric

• Ceramic

Types Covered:

• Ultrafiltration (UF)

• Nanofiltration (NF)

• Microfiltration (MF)

• Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Industrial and Manufacturing

• Water & Wastewater

• Food & Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

