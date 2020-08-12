Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market 2020-2027 Growth Insight | Global Players – MANGO HEALTH, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Cognoa, HAPPIFY HEALTH

Being an influential, this Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market research report will certainly help boost sales with new thinking, new skills, and innovative programs and tools. Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market report is a precise study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements & global industry trends are. This global market research report encompasses a complete overview of the market, including an array of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters & the prevailing vendor landscape. The market report deals with the market research of the Healthcare industry by considering several parameters that are affecting the business growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of digital technology will help in providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the digital therapeutic (DTx) market report are Noom, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Welldoc, Inc., Propeller Health., 2Morrow Inc., CANARY HEALTH, MANGO HEALTH, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Cognoa, HAPPIFY HEALTH, Kaia, Ayogo Health Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic disorders, increasing need of preventive healthcare services and control healthcare cost, growing number of funds from venture capital, increasing benefits of drugs and user friendliness are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing number of therapeutic applications along with rising untreated a population which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Issues related to patient data privacy and unstable payment models which will hamper the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This digital therapeutic (DTx) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on digital therapeutic (DTx) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Scope and Market Size

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented on the basis of application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications, and preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications have been further segmented into diabetes, central nervous system disorders, smoking cessation, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, rehabilitation & patient care, substance use disorders & addiction management, and other treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications have been further segmented into prediabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management, and other preventive applications.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market has also been segmented based on the sales channel into B2B, and B2C. B2B has been further segmented into payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other buyers. B2C has been further segmented into caregivers, and patients.

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Country Level Analysis

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, application and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital therapeutic (DTx) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital therapeutic (DTx) market due to the rising healthcare expenditure along with adoption of advanced technology, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing number of chronic disorders along with rising adoption of improved technology.

The country section of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for digital therapeutic (DTx) market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital therapeutic (DTx) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

To get this report at an attractive cost, click here

