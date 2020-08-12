Consumer Genomics Market 2020-2026 Emerging Trends || Leading Players – MyHeritage Ltd, Pathway Genomics, Veritas Genetics, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Xcode Life, Diagnomics

Being an influential, this Consumer Genomics Market research report will certainly help boost sales with new thinking, new skills, and innovative programs and tools. Consumer Genomics Market report is a precise study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements & global industry trends are. This global market research report encompasses a complete overview of the market, including an array of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters & the prevailing vendor landscape. The market report deals with the market research of the Healthcare industry by considering several parameters that are affecting the business growth.

Global consumer genomics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing trend of DTC testing and growing application areas of genomics are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer genomics market are 23andMe, Inc., Gene by Gene, Mapmygenome – Know Yourself, Color Genomics, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, MyHeritage Ltd, Pathway Genomics, Veritas Genetics, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Xcode Life, Diagnomics, Inc., Toolbox Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Genomic Health, Invitae Corporation, Nebula Genomics, PerkinElmer Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies and others

Market Definition: Global Consumer Genomics Market

Consumer genomics is related with the sequencing, interpretation and sequencing of the genome. They are widely used in application such as diagnostics, wellness and nutrition, reproductive healthcare, genetic relatedness, ancestry and others. If genotypes are known, this helps the individual to know about their ancestry inference, disease risks and other trait expression. Increasing prevalence for personalized genomics is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Consumer Genomics Market

Consumer Genomics Market : By Application

Genetic Relatedness

Diagnostics

Lifestyle

Wellness, & Nutrition

Ancestry

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic Testing

Sports Nutrition & Health

Others

Consumer Genomics Market : By Technology

PCR

Sequencing

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Other Technologies

Consumer Genomics Market : By Product and Service

Consumables

Systems & Software

Services

Consumer Genomics Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, PerkinElmer along with Helix announced the launch of their new consumer gene testing product GenePrism. This product has the ability to analyze 59 genes and is very suitable for individuals who don’t have any information about their family history of disease. Helix will be sequencing the user’s DNA and further passing the result to PerkinElmer medical geneticists so that they can provide data analysis and interpretative service. With this product launch the company has expanded its product portfolio in the market.

In November 2018, Nebula Genomics announced the launch of consumer genetics: the ability for individuals to have their full genome sequenced. This new platform will connect the consumer with the researchers so that they can help them in advance biomedical research. This is specially designed so the consumer can share their genomic data in a fair and transparent ecosystem and assisting the scientists in performing the transformative research.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key questions answered in the report :

