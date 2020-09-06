A New Trends Market Research Study Analyses Growth Of Meniscus Repair Systems Market In Light Of The Global Corona Virus Outbreak 2018–2028

Worldwide sales of meniscus repair systems are estimated to surpass US$ XX Mn by the end of 2028, as per the latest research report by Trends Market Research. As per the report, global demand for meniscus repair systems is set for a rugged growth at a CAGR of over XX% through 2028, in line with demand for effective solutions offering quick and effective results for meniscus injuries. Growing instances of fatal sports injuries is a key aspect necessitating adoption of meniscus repair systems, driving the growth of meniscus repair systems market.

According to the report, approximately 10% of men and 18% of women aged 60 years and above suffer from serious symptomatic injuries in anterior cruciate ligament & meniscus, which can result in osteoarthritis at the later stages. Effectiveness of meniscus repair systems in prevention of osteoarthritis is gaining considerable momentum, which, in turn, is foreseen to boost growth of meniscus repair systems market. Hospitals are estimated to lead in terms of adoption of meniscus repair systems as compared to specialized orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgery centers, unveils the report.

As per the report, sedentary lifestyles and prevalence of autoimmune diseases are two among the broad factors spurring growth of meniscus repair systems market. The research study opines that a cohort of several factors, such as development of miniaturized systems through advanced chrome-based materials and automated deployment of sutures, is likely to push adoption of meniscus repair systems. However, lack of experienced and trained professionals for meniscus transplantation is challenging growth of meniscus repair systems market. High costs and complications involved, such as infections and post-surgery stiffness, are arresting the adoption of meniscus repair systems. Moreover, ambiguities over long term result is another key factor deterring growth of meniscus repair systems market over the forecast timeline.

As per the TMR analysis, manufacturers in the meniscus repair systems market are channelizing their efforts toward product launches, either novel products or proprietary technologies. In addition, these companies operating in the meniscus repair systems market are also upgrading their distributional efficiencies via strategic partnerships with hospitals and clinics, which will enable them to strengthen their foothold in the meniscus repair systems market. As per the report, commercialization of ergonomic offerings with novel knotting features and low needle profile will aid manufacturers in meniscus repair systems market to boost their market sustenance.

Some of the key players featured in the meniscus repair systems market include Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Arcuro Medical Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., and Conmed Corporation. According to the research study, these companies operating in the meniscus repair systems market are capitalizing on prime opportunities brimming across emerging economies for successful expansions.

Though developed economies represent the largest markets for meniscus repair systems market with big growth opportunities, emerging regions demonstrate even brighter opportunities in favor of the manufacturers. For example, China is estimated to witness monumental growth in adoption of meniscus repair systems, emerging as one of the most promising regions. Multiple factors, such as favorable reimbursements, burgeoning investments in healthcare, and reduction in selling prices of medical devices, are boosting the growth of both emerging and established markets.

