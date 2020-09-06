Covid-19 Impact On Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Insights, Forecast To 2018 through 2023

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on the selection of the top 10 companies in the PMMA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12183

The scope also includes an analysis of the PMMA market based on applications, form and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at global level for these segments. The PMMA market is segmented into three categories –

– By Applications: Signs and display, Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Medical and Healthcare and Other Applications.

– By Form: Extruded Sheets, Pellets, Cell Cast Sheet and Blocks, and Beads.

– By Region: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

This report includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 and projections of CAGR during 2018 to 2023. The estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– A brief general outlook of the global market for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) within the industry

– Analyses of global medical plastic market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Identification of PMMA types with the greatest commercial potential and analysis of the drivers and constraints that will shape the future marketplace

– Information on the companies best-positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and/or other advantages

– Review of underlying technologies driving the industry’s growth along with primary factors – current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors – that can influence the market

– Company profiles of major stakeholders within the market

Get Complete TOC with Tables and [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12183

Summary

Polymethyl methacrylate is commonly known as PMMA. It is a synthetic resin manufactured by the polymerization of methyl methacrylate (MMA). It is a clear acrylic material that successfully replaces glass in various products. PMMA is a linear thermoplastic polymer, and thus it possesses high mechanical strength and is also highly scratch-resistant. Raw materials such as methanol, acetone, natural gas, ammonia and sulfuric acid are converted into monomers known as methyl methacrylate, which is further converted to PMMA resins to form molding compounds, extruded sheets and cast sheets.

Owing to its transparency and rigidity, PMMA is commonly used as a shatterproof replacement of glass in laminated signs, aircraft canopies, windows, skylights and other applications.

PMMA is an economical alternative to polycarbonate and does not contain harmful bisphenol-A, an industrial chemical subunit found in polycarbonate materials. PMMA is increasingly used in applications where transparency, tensile strength and UV resistance are more important than impact strength and resistance to heat and chemicals.

Study Goals and Objectives

The goal of this study is to provide readers with an understanding of recent market trends in the overall PMMA market with respect to PMMA’s four forms (i.e., extruded sheets, pellets, cell cast sheet and blocks, and beads) and its different applications in signs and display, construction, automotive, electronics, medical and healthcare, among others. The key objectives of this report include –

– Identify top 10 companies and profile them in detail.

– Identify PMMA types that have good commercial potential during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

– Analyze key market drivers and constraints that will shape the market in future, as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years.

– Estimate current and future market revenue of PMMA through 2023.

– Identify companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages.

<<<Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/12183