Forklift Trucks Market 2016-2021 | What Recent Study Say About Top Companies | Trends Market Research
The global market for forklift trucks reached $38.5 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $41.9 billion in 2016 to $56.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% for 2016-2021.
Report Scope:
The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of forklift trucks used in applications in different industries. The market is broken down by forklift truck technology type, product types used for forklift truck applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are provided for each major type of forklift truck, application and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional forklift trucks market; it explains the major market drivers of the global forklift trucks industry, current trends within the industry, major applications, and the regional dynamics of the global forklift trucks market.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global forklift trucks industry.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the global forklift truck market.
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
– Coverage of individual revenue forecasts, and major developments for each major segment of the market.
– Information on major trends and challenges affecting the market, including globalization of supply chains, growth in container industry, and rising demand for proper and safe storage.
– Segmentation of the market by product type, technology, lifting capacity, application and region.
– Profiles of major players in the industry.
Report Summary
The market for forklift trucks is expected to grow primarily due to the globalization of supply chains, rising demand for global trade, increasing demand in the container and shipping industries, and demand for automation in emerging economies.
Distribution centers and warehouses are the major applications of forklift trucks, accounting for 27.5% and 25.2% of the global forklift truck market in 2016, respectively.
BCC Research projects that the global forklift truck market will grow from $41.9 billion in 2016 to $56.3 billion in 2021 at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.
The driving factors behind the global forklift trucks market are global expansion of warehouse space, growing e-commerce business across the globe, strong demand for forklift truck replacement in developed markets, and bulk investment in the purchase of low-cost forklift trucks in emerging markets.
The market for electric powered forklift trucks is estimated to grow at a higher rate compared to the market for other forklift truck types at a five-year CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2021. The market for internal combustion engine powered forklift trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.
Electric powered forklift trucks are gaining traction due to the implementation of various advanced technologies and their growing application across various industries worldwide.
Major advantages of electric forklift trucks include high efficiency, eco-friendliness and low operation costs compared to other types of forklifts. Therefore, forklifts used for handling different materials are expected to see notable overall growth in the future.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Intended Audience
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Global Market for Warehouse Forklift Trucks
Chapter 6 Industry Drivers
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Forklift Trucks
Types of Forklift Trucks
Counterbalance Forklift Trucks
Warehouse Forklift Trucks
Other Types of Forklift Trucks
Forklift Trucks Based on Technology
Applications of Forklift Trucks
Reach Trucks
Stackers
Pallet Trucks
Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks
Side Loader Forklift Trucks
Telescopic Forklift Trucks
Cherry Picker Forklift Trucks
Electric Powered Forklift Trucks
Internal Combustion Engine Powered Forklift Trucks
Factories
Warehouses
Stations
Ports
Airports
Distribution Centers
Others
Walkie Straddle Stackers
Walkie Reach Stackers
Ride-on Walkie Stackers
Counterbalance Walkie Stackers
Standard Walkie Stackers
Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Technology
Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Type and Lifting Capacity
Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Application
Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Region
Global Market for Forklift Trucks by Region, Application and Lifting Capacity
Global Market for Electric Powered Forklift Trucks Applications by Region
Global Market for Internal Combustion Engine Powered Forklift Trucks by Application and Region
Global Market for Counterbalance Forklift Trucks by Application and Region
Global Market for Warehouse Forklift Trucks Applications by Region
Global Market for Electric Powered Forklift Trucks
Global Market for Internal Combustion Engine Powered Forklift Trucks by Region, Application and Lifting Capacity