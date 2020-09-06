Advanced Materials For Displays Market Emerging Technology And Application 2017 to 2022

The global market for electronic display materials reached $61.5 billion in 2016. This market should reach $68.4 billion in 2017 and $128.0 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% over the five-year period from 2017 to 2022.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12032

Report Scope:

The scope of this report encompasses the key materials used in the major types of electronic displays. BCC Research analyzes the various classes of materials technologies, identifies the major players, determines the current status of each, examines their impact on future display markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the forecast period. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other pertinent factors are reviewed, such as material processing and distribution, the need for special materials and the expanded use of certain displays.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for advanced materials used in electronic displays.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Comparisons of materials based on cost, efficiency, performance, and other metrics.

– Examination of changing material requirements and the potential for new materials to enter the market.

– Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry.

Get Complete TOC with Tables and [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12032

Report Summary

The value of global shipments of display materials reached $61.5 billion in 2016. Shipments of materials are projected to reach $68.4 billion in 2017 and then grow in value by 13.3% per year to total $128.1 billion in 2022. Flat-panel displays accounted for over $60.5 billion (98.4%) of total materials shipments in 2016 and are projected to approach $124.6 billion (97.3%) of all materials shipments in 2022. Their value is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% between 2017 and 2022.

<<<Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/12032

CRT displays accounted for a relatively miniscule $19.1 million (0.03%) of total display materials shipments in 2016 and are expected to dwindle away to virtually nothing in 2022 as this type of technology disappears from the market. The MEMS used in other display applications such as digital light projectors accounted for the remaining $965 million (1.6%) of total display materials shipments in 2016, a figure that is expected to increase to $3.5 billion (2.7%) by 2022.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 The Glass Market

Chapter 5 The Liquid Crystals Market

Chapter 6 The Phosphor Market

Chapter 7 The Color Filter Market

Chapter 8 The Polarizer Market

Chapter 9 The Light-emitting Diode Market

Chapter 10 Organic Light- emitting Displays

Chapter 11 Coatings

Chapter 12 MEMS and Nanomaterials

Chapter 13 Patent Review/ New Developments

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Display Materials

Applications

Industry Structure

Market Summary

3M CO.

APPLIED VACUUM COATING TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

ASAHI GLASS CO.

AUO OPTRONICS CORP.

BASF SE

Types of Materials

CAMBRIDGE DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Material Properties

CHONGQING MORSH TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

Leading Display Materials Manufacturers

CORNING INC.

DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO. LTD.

Industry Trends

DUPONT DISPLAYS

Display Materials Manufacturing by Region

Global Consumption of Display Materials

EASTMAN KODAK CO.

Display Materials Consumption by Region

EMAGIN CORP.

Industry Structure

Glass Technologies and Properties

FORGE EUROPA LTD.

Applications of Glass in Display Technology

FUTABA CORP.

GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Display Glass Market Assessment

IDEMITSU KOSAN

INNOLUX CORP.

Key Companies and Their Market Shares

IRICO GROUP ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

Glass Technologies

Glass Composition and Properties

JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

LG DISPLAY CO. LTD.

MERCK KGAA

MICROVISION INC.

CRT Glass

NANOCRYSTALS TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Flat-Panel Displays

CRT Glasses

Flat-Panel Glasses

NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO. LTD.

NITTO DENKO CORP.

NOVALED AG

Low-density Glass for LCDs

Larger and Thinner Glass Substrates

NTERA INC.

Special Purpose Substrates

PHOSPHOR TECHNOLOGY LTD.

CRT Glass Composition

POLYIC GMBH & CO.

CRT Glass Properties

QD VISION INC.

Flat-Panel Glass Composition

RITDISPLAY COMPANY

Properties of Flat-panel Glass

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

SANRITZ CORP.

CRT Funnel Glasses

CRT Faceplate Glasses

Industry Structure

Liquid Crystal Materials and Properties

SEIKO EPSON CORP.

Liquid Crystal Display Applications

Liquid Crystal Market Assessment

Major Liquid Crystal Suppliers

Materials

Properties

Trends in Liquid Crystal Development

Liquid Crystal Phases

Nematic Phase

Smectic Phase

Cholesteric Phase

Industry Structure

Phosphor Materials and Properties

Phosphor Market Assessment

Background

General Properties of Phosphors

CRT Phosphors

Vacuum Fluorescent Phosphor Display

Industry Structure

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

Color Filter Processes, Materials and Properties

TOHOKU PIONEER CORP.

Color Filter Applications

TOPPAN PRINTING

Color Filter Market Assessment

TORAY INDUSTRIES

UNIDYM

Manufacturing

Materials

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP.

Properties

XINTEK INC.

Chapter 15 Appendix: Industry and Government Activities

Industry Structure

Polarizer Materials, Fabrication and Properties

United States

Polarizer Market Assessment

Leading Polarizer Manufacturers

Materials

Fabrication

Properties

FlexTech Alliance

Other Developments

SEMI Flat-panel Display Division

Phosphor Technology Center of Excellence

Liquid Crystal Materials Research Center

Thin Crystal Films

Phase Difference Film

Polarizer-Free LCDs

Industry Relations

SBIR/STTR Programs

Europe

Industry Structure

LED Fabrication

LED Technology, Materials, and Properties

European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC)

LED Applications

German Flat-Panel Display Forum (DFF)

Asia-Pacific

LED Market Assessment

Japan

Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association

Singapore

Leading LED Manufacturers

Basic LED Technology

Singapore Institute of Materials Research and Engineering

Low-Power vs. High-Brightness LEDs

Materials

Properties

Professional Displays and Signage

Display Backlighting

Professional Displays and Signage

Backlighting

Industry Structure

OLED Technology, Materials and Properties

OLED Display Applications

OLED Market Assessment

Basic OLED Technology

OLED Display Fabrication

Advantages and Disadvantages of OLED Technology

The Mechanics of Light Emission

OLED Display Components

Types of OLED Displays

Vacuum Deposition

Organic Phase Deposition

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Solution Coating

Roll-to-Roll (Web) Processing

Electroluminescent Materials

Driving Electronics

Other Types of OLEDs

Small-molecule OLEDs

Polymer OLEDs

Dendrimers

Passive Matrix OLEDs

Active Matrix OLEDs

Hybrid OLEDs

Phosphorescent OLEDs

Transparent OLEDs

Top Emission OLEDs

Flexible OLEDs

Stacked OLEDs

Patents by Technology

Patent Trends over Time

Patents by Assignees