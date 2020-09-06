The Evolving Dynamics of Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market | Roots Analysis

The field of self-injection devices has witnessed a lot of innovation in the recent years. Specifically, , large volume wearable injectors are certainly a boon due to their ability to address challenges associated with the administration of high volume formulations, viscous drug solutions and cater to frequent dosing requirements of patients suffering from chronic health conditions. These are small, portable wearable devices, which permit the administration of large volumes (more than 1 mL) of drugs / therapeutic substances, including complex biologics.

Multiple factors such as patent expiry of many biologics, expansion of the biosimilars market and increasing pediatric and geriatric patient populations are likely to fuel the development and adoption of bolus injectors. In fact, the subcutaneous biologic drugs market is anticipated to be worth around USD 180 billion in 2030, paving way for the development of more large volume wearable injectors to deliver the novel subcutaneous formulations.

As many organizations are focussed on evaluating subcutaneously administered biologics for the treatment of COVID-19, bolus injectors can prove to be potential delivery vehicles for drug administration in such disease outbreaks / pandemics.

Recent Advances

Over time, advances in the designs of these wearable injectors and the incorporation of various safety and ergonomic features have rendered them more convenient and patient-friendly. About 38% of the insulin delivering devices have the option to automate insulin delivery, based on the blood glucose readings. In fact, many pump developers have either partnered or acquired companies with CGM systems or automated algorithms in their portfolio.

Most of the non-insulin drug delivery devices have incorporated visual, acoustic and haptic feedback options to inform the users about the progress of drug delivery. Certain devices are equipped with the provision to connect wirelessly to a smartphone application, for easy health monitoring. Additionally, variants of large volume injectors are disposable with an in-built automatic needle retraction system to avoid needlestick injuries post drug delivery.

The presently available large volume wearable injectors are powered by variable actuation mechanisms to enable precise and controlled drug delivery.

Companies with large volume wearable injectors in their Portfolio

Currently, more than 70 players are involved in the sale or development of large volume wearable injectors for the delivery of insulin as well as non-insulin drugs. It is interesting to note that more than 15 drug-device combinations are commercialized / under development to deliver drugs for a variety of indications, including neurological, oncological, reproductive, cardiovascular, reproductive and infectious disorders. In fact, more than 50 clinical studies related to known drug device combinations have been registered (completed / ongoing / planned) across different geographies.

Exploring the Pharmaceutical potential – Likelihood of Drugs for delivery via Large Volume Wearable Injectors

An analysis of over 800 marketed and pipeline drugs revealed that, presently, there are close to 200 molecules that have demonstrated the potential to be delivered via large volume injectors.

Likelihood of the drugs to be delivered via Large Volume Wearable Injectors

Likely Evolution of Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market

The large volume wearable injectors market is anticipated to grow up to USD 600 million, at an annualized rate of 39%. Further, revenues from the sales of disposable injectors are likely to represent the majority market share (85%) in 2030; this is primarily due to the fact that these devices are safer to use in comparison to reusable injection devices.

In terms of regional distribution, North America and Europe presently occupy over 90% share in the large volume wearable injectors market. Intriguingly, in the next decade, the market in Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a relatively faster pace. In addition, the market for large volume wearable injectors for insulin delivery is anticipated to reach over USD 2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of ~5%.

Conclusion

Even though large volume wearable injectors are relatively simple devices, there are still a few uncertainties surrounding the development of such products. These include interaction of the drug substance with primary container material affecting the stability and potency of the drug, technical dosing errors and competition by alternative self-injection devices. Nonetheless, the field is presently witnessing a lot of innovation, such as the development of integrated mobile applications with smart health monitoring, artificial intelligence algorithms and other interesting features (including provisions for reminders, and the ability to connect to web-based portals for sharing medical data with the concerned healthcare providers) We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.

