Large Volume Wearable Injectors: A breakthrough to simplify Chronic Disease Management | Roots Analysis

The last few years have witnessed a rising incidence of chronic illnesses across the globe. Long term clinical conditions, such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, chronic pain and oncological disorders, have been shown to impose a significant burden on the modern healthcare system and those who suffer from such diseases. It is reported that about 60% of all adults in the US are currently suffering from one of the aforementioned chronic conditions.

Further, the total spending on such patients is estimated to be close to USD 3.5 trillion. Thanks to the geniuses around the world, large volume wearable injectors have been developed to offer a safe and convenient solution to patients by overcoming challenges associated with conventional injectors, such as volume limitations and viscous drug administration and frequent drug administration requirement. Conventional drug delivering methods may cause needle-stick injuries while drawing blood, administering intravenous drugs, disposing used needles, handling medical waste and performing a myriad of other routine procedures. Variants of large volume wearable injectors with disposable design and needle insertion and retraction systems can aid in significant reduction in such instances. Indeed, a win-win scenario for both patients and health care professionals!

Presently 30+ and 25+ large volume wearable injectors are marketed / being developed for the delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs, respectively. Devices, such as Omnipod (Insulet), and SmartDose Electronic Wearable Injector (West Pharmaceutical Services), are some of the examples of approved large volume wearable injectors.

Industry Stakeholders are Striking Partnerships to Strengthen their Portfolio of Large Volume Wearable Injectors

The number of partnerships has increased steadily between 2015 and 2020 as the stakeholders It is worth noting that the maximum number of deals were signed in 2018. Majority (29%) of the total deals signed are product / technology integration agreements, followed by product development and commercialization agreements (23%).

High Number of Patents are Suggestive of the Widespread Research in this Domain

Industry and non-industry players, alike, are carrying out extensive research on large volume wearable injection devices across a wide spectrum of technologies related to analyte monitoring, controlled drug release systems and others. The field has seen a significant rise in the number of patents over the past decade, with the United States of America leading the way in terms of the total number of patents filed / granted.

Stakeholders are likely to acquire players with large volume wearable injectors to expand their business models and attract drug developers

Majority (85%) of the large volume wearable injectors for the delivery of non-insulin drugs, are currently under development. As developers strive to commercialize their pipeline products (alone or in combination with a compatible drug), we anticipate more acquisitions of companies having a diverse product portfolio with multiple large volume drug delivery devices in their pipeline.

Conclusion

Given the rise in efforts to improve drug delivery and the ongoing pace of research in the self-injection industry, large volume wearable injectors are set to make the life-cycle management easier and more convenient. With the non-insulin large volume drug delivery market anticipated to reach USD 600 million by 2030, this innovative approach is indeed a breakthrough in the field of drug delivery.

