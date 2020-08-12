Medical Device Outsourcing Market 2020-2026 Covid-19 Impact Analysis || Leading Players- Pace Analytical Services, LLC.; Intertek Group plc; WuXi AppTec; Sterigenics U.S., LLC; West Pharmaceutical Services

Being an influential, this Medical Device Outsourcing Market research report will certainly help boost sales with new thinking, new skills, and innovative programs and tools. Medical Device Outsourcing Market report is a precise study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements & global industry trends are. This global market research report encompasses a complete overview of the market, including an array of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters & the prevailing vendor landscape. The market report deals with the market research of the Healthcare industry by considering several parameters that are affecting the business growth.

Global medical device outsourcing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.43% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Affordable outsourcing facilities and rising outsourcing opportunities are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device outsourcing market are SGS SA; TOXIKON; Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC.; Intertek Group plc; WuXi AppTec; Sterigenics U.S., LLC; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc; Cantel Medical.; Phillips-Medisize; Plexus Corp.; Sanmina Corporation; Jabil Inc.; Integer Holdings Corporation; Covance Inc; ONEX Corporation; Heraeus Holding; ICON plc; Criterium Inc; among others.

Market Definition: Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market

Medical devices outsourcing is the practice of hiring a third party for different business purposes such as manufacturing, supply chain management, prototyping, and product designing. They help the OEM to decrease their production time and labor cost. Outsourcing of medical devices is comparatively a new concept to concentrate on the core skills of the business, such as technological and clinical advances. They have the ability to provide different services such as regulatory affair services, product testing, product maintenance services, product design & development, product maintenance services, and contract manufacturing.

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market

Medical Device Outsourcing Market : By Service

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs Services

Product Design and Development Services

Product Testing & Sterilization Services

Product Implementation Services

Product Upgrade Services

Product Maintenance Services

Contract Manufacturing

Medical Device Outsourcing Market : By Application

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopedic

IVD

Ophthalmic

General and Plastic Surgery

Drug delivery

Dental

Endoscopy

Diabetes Care

Others

Medical Device Outsourcing Market : By Product

Finished Goods

Electronics

Raw Materials

Medical Device Outsourcing Market : By Device Type

Class I Devices

Class II Devices

Class III Devices

Medical Device Outsourcing Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Medical Device Outsourcing Market:

In September 2019, Heraeus Holding announced the acquisition of Via Biomedical. This investment extends the current capabilities of Heraeus in the growing market for interventional devices. By combing the Via Biomedical strength with the Heraeus global reach and excellence in high-volume manufacturing, customers of OEM medical devices will be able to shorten development cycles and get quicker marketing of innovative products

In December 2018, Cirtec announced the acquisition of Metrigraphics, LLC. The micron-component expertise of Metrigraphics further extends the design, development and manufacturing capabilities of Cirtec, establishing one of the industry’s most integrated outsourcing companies for medical devices. This acquisition is important part of their strategy of expanding their minimally invasive interventional therapeutic products

Medical Device Outsourcing Market : Competitive Analysis

Global medical device outsourcing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device outsourcing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of different health disorders also accelerates the growth of this market

Increasing compliance with quality standards acts as a market driver

Growing product marketing will also propel the market growth

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Restraints

Rising data security concern will restrain the market growth

Unfavorable reimbursement policies will also hamper the market

Opportunities in the Medical Device Outsourcing Market :-

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast of Medical Device Outsourcing market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. To get a comprehensive overview of the Medical Device Outsourcing market.

