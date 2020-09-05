DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events size 2028 NEWS HEADLINES COVID_19

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

DiMethyl Sulfoxide is a dipolar aprotic solvent with very high flash point & boiling point, which is nontoxic in nature and possess exceptional properties of miscibility with polar & non-polar solvent. It is also biodegradable and recyclable in nature. Even though with its nontoxic nature and immense properties, the adoption rate of DMSO is comparatively less with other solvents. DiMethyl Sulfoxide is manufactured using the black liquor, which is one of the byproduct of paper mill. DiMethyl Sulfoxide is used for a wide range of application, which includes pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and fine chemicals among others. With ongoing research and development to tap the real potential of DMSO in the pharmaceuticals as a drug for treating various diseases, it is expected that the global consumption of DMSO will grow over the forecast period. Moreover, being nontoxic and biodegradable in nature its use in the agrochemicals is also expected to boost the market for DMSO globally by the end of forecast period.

The global DMSO market is primarily driven by its uses in various applications and its competitive properties against other solvents. The growth of the agrochemicals industry as well as the demand for the environment friendly & nontoxic solvent will attribute to the growth of global DiMethyl Sulfoxide market. Even though it is used as a drug, the Food and Drug Administration approval for its use is limited for healing diseases particular to bladder injury only. This might restrain the growth of DMSO market globally. According to researchers, they believe that DMSO can be used for curing other potential diseases. The FDA has recently started trials for use of DMSO for closed head injuries, which can be considered good indication for the eliminating the restraint for DMSO in pharmaceutical applications, which in turn will have a positive impact on the global DMSO market as a whole.

Segment Covered:

The global DiMethyl Sulfoxide market is segmented based on raw materials, applications, and region. Based on raw materials used, the DiMethyl Sulfoxide market can be segmented into Black Liquor, Sulfur, Raw Cotton and Lignin. Based on the applications, DiMethyl Sulfoxide market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Electronics, Fine Chemicals, Coatings and Cleaning applications. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA and Latin America regions. Among the aforementioned regions, North America is the largest consumer of DMSO worldwide and is mostly consumed by the pharmaceutical industries in the region. With ongoing FDA trials in the region for the use of DMSO as drug for curing other diseases and trauma. Considering these factors the North American market for DMSO will have considerable growth over the forecast period. Japan and Korea in the APEJ region is trailing behind North America in terms of consumption of DMSO and it is mainly used in electronics application in these countries. Meanwhile, the adoption of DMSO in china is also gaining phase and is expected to foster growth for DMSO market in the region

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Arkema Group, Gaylord Chemical Corporation, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals among others. Moreover, parameters such as DMSO related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

