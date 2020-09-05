Intumescent Coatings Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, size 2028 NEWS HEADLINES COVID_19

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Intumescent Coatings Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Intumescent Coatings Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Intumescent Coatings Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Intumescent Coatings Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Intumescent Coatings Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.17% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Fire protection has become a prerequisite for construction in chemicals, oil and gas industries, where exposure of combustible hydrocarbon fuels such as methane, liquefied natural gases (LNG), liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) and oils can cause catastrophe. Typically, these fires, that can reach temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees Celsius and can cause structural steel framework to lose load-bearing strength and eventually collapse.

Intumescent coatings can be segmented based on their application into two types as cellulosic and hydrocarbons. This categorization of applications is based on the severity of the fire these coatings are expected to protect against. Cellulosic fires are caused by the burning of carbonaceous materials such as wood, cloth, paper, etc. These fires have comparatively slow heat rise and reach up to a peak of 950 degrees Celsius. Whereas, the hydrocarbon based fires are caused by the burning of hydrocarbon fuels and gases such as methane, petroleum, oil, etc. These fires heat up quickly to the peak of more than a 1,000 degrees Celsius. Hydrocarbon fires can cause structural damage to the building materials as strong as steel and might further cause the breakout of ‘jet fire’. Jet fires are the result of breakout of pressurized combustible fuels and gases. The heat rise is explosive in such fires and is difficult to contain.

Hydrocarbon segment for intumescent coatings is a global market, while the cellulose segment is regional in nature because of lack of common standards across the regions. Traditionally, cementitious materials with light weight were being employed in the passive fire protection systems. The market is currently shifting towards intumescent coatings due to recent mishaps in onshore oil & gas drilling platforms in North America. In tumescent coatings are priced relatively higher than the substitutes but offer better performance in terms of passive fire protection for longer periods.

Regulatory pressure and rising general awareness about the benefits of passive fire protection systems is estimated to drive the market for intumescent coatings. Additionally, aesthetic appeal and durability advantage is expected to drive sales for intumescent coatings. Research activities to develop multi-functional intumescent coatings with additional features such as biocidal coating, cool roof and self-cleaning properties are seen as potential prospects for increasing demand in the future. However, high price might hamper the market growth especially in price sensitive regions of Asia Pacific, Africa and Latin America.

North America and Western Europe are likely to be the leading markets supported by strict regulations regarding the building materials employed. Lack of standard regulations in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are causing selling of lower quality materials in these regions.

The market consists of few global organized players and a large number of unorganized coatings solutions providers. Complex regulations in different regions especially related to cellulosic intumescent coatings are posing difficulties for global organized players to compete profitably in such regions. They are facing strong completion from local coating solutions providers who offer aggressive pricing, which is lower than the raw material prices of standard materials. This implies that the materials utilized are of inferior quality. However, initiatives are being taken to adopt international codes and standards, such as the Euro code, by regulatory authorities worldwide to ensure best practices in the industry.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Intumescent Coatings Market encompasses market segments based on technology type, application and end use industry and country.

In terms of technology type, the global Intumescent Coatings Market is segregated into:

Water-based

Solvent Based

Epoxy Based

By application, the global Intumescent Coatings Market is also classified into:

Hydrocarbons

Cellulosic

By end use industry, the global Intumescent Coatings Market is also classified into:



Oil & Gas

Automotive

Construction

Others

By country/region, the global Intumescent Coatings Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Jotun Group

AkzoNobel

Contego International Inc.

Hempel Marine Paints

Null Fire

No-Burn Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Albi Manufacturing

Carboline

Leighs Paints

Isolatek International

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

Flame Control Coatings, LLC.

Bollom Fire Protection

Firetherm

Crown Paints Limited.

3M Company

PPG Industries

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Intumescent Coatings Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

