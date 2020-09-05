Acrylamide Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, size 2028 NEWS HEADLINES COVID_19

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Acrylamide Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Acrylamide Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Acrylamide Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Acrylamide Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Acrylamide Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.23% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Acrylamide is a white odorless crystalline solid soluble in water, ether, ethanol and chloroform. Acrylamide is primarily used to produce polyacrylamide, which further finds applications in various end-user industries. Acrylamide is produced by the hydrolysis of acrylonitrile by nitrile hydratase. Commercially, acrylamide is synthesized on a large scale to produce polyacrylamide. Polyacrylamide is further used in several applications such as water treatment, enhanced oil recovery, paper making etc. Some of the other commercial application of acrylamide includes manufacture of monomers and manufacture of dyes.

Growth in the demand for water and wastewater treatment coupled with expanding oil and gas activities are expected to be the major demand drivers for acrylamide in the next few years. Water and wastewater treatment is the largest application segment of acrylamide both in terms of volume and revenue. Stringent laws have been put in place by various governments in developed region regarding wastewater treatment. Acrylamide is extensively used for treating wastewater across the globe. In municipal wastewater treatment, acrylamide is used for primary sewage treatment as a solid-liquid separator. Acrylamide also finds uses in a wide variety of industrial wastewater treatment processes that involve petrochemical, textiles, electroplating, pharmaceuticals, leather, breweries and paper. Increasingly stringent regulations particularly related to wastewater from industrial and municipal sources, is expected to drive the growth of acrylamide in the near future. Urban wastewater treatment is not subject to global economics and thus it is expected to promote acrylamide consumption in municipal wastewater treatment applications.

Acrylamides are used for the economic recovery of unconventional gases through hydraulic fracturing. Shale gas is an unconventional source of natural gas and is high in ethane and other hydro carbon content. U.S. chemical firms are expected to invest around USD 71.7 billion in new shale gas capacities by 2020. These new capacities extracting shale gas are expected to propel the demand for acrylamide in hydraulic fracturing operations. Companies that are expected to invest in shale gas are: Chevron Philips, Dow Chemicals, Mitsui, Shell Chemicals and ExxonMobil Chemical among others. Numerous shale gas reserves occur throughout the world with a significant number of shale reserves present in Europe. Thus, this increase in shale gas extraction activities is expected to drive the consumption of acrylamide for tracking applications worldwide.

In terms of acrylamide production, Asia Pacific was the major producer of acrylamide followed by North America and Europe. Consumption pattern of acrylamide was similar to the production pattern across the globe. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific was the major consumer of acrylamide, globally. Asia Pacific was followed by North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the major markets for water and wastewater treatment industry and thus is also an important demand destination for acrylamide. The major acrylamide markets in North America were U.S and Canada. Europe has a several regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment and these regulations are expected to be the major driving force for acrylamide in the next few years. In Europe, the major acrylamide consumptions markets were Germany, France, Italy, and U.K amongst others. In Asia Pacific, China accounted for the largest demand for acrylamide followed by India, Japan, and Indonesia etc. There has been a growing demand for acrylamide and its products especially from countries of Asia Pacific such as China and India. With further economic development of these regions is expected to further propel the demand for acrylamide and its derivatives in the near future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Acrylamide Market encompasses market segments based on application, end use industry and country.

In terms of application, the global Acrylamide Market is segregated into:

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

Flocculent

Thickener

Others

By end use industry, the global Acrylamide Market is also classified into:

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Cosmetics

Pulp and Paper

Food Packaging

Others

By country/region, the global Acrylamide Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

SNF

Kemira

INEOS

Petro China Daiqing

Rudong Natian

Nalco

Beijing Hengju

BASF SE

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Acrylamide Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

