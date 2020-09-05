Water Soluble Films Market Insights Report 2018-2026 with Coronavirus (COVID-19) Effect Analysis

Water-soluble films are manufactured from polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), which is a synthetic polymer and is soluble in water. Polyvinyl alcohol is a colorless and odorless polymer, which possesses high tensile strength, flexibility, nontoxic, and adhesive properties. Also, the adoption of sustainable packaging by the packaging industry further drives the water soluble films market. Water soluble films are composed of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) material. PVA material is a water soluble resin. All the substances are biodegradable and it does not contain heavy or toxic substances. Water soluble film dissolves completely in cold and hot water. The increase in the prices of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins acts as a restraint for the water soluble films market.

On the basis of thickness, the global water soluble films market is segmented into Below 30 Micrometer, 30-60 Micrometer, and Above 60 Micrometer. 30-60 Micrometer is the leading segment with a market share of over half of the global market in 2018. The Below 30 Micrometer segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment in the market, owing to their increasing uptake. The segment is expected to contribute around one-fifth to the market by 2025 end.

The water soluble film market in North America is projected to register fastest growth due to various government initiatives and regulations that have been formed for environmental protection. The increasing awareness among consumers for the use of bio-degradable materials will boost the use of water soluble film. The North American countries are experiencing a gradual increase in the demand of water soluble film for the applications, such as detergent packaging, agrochemical packaging, and embroidery. The demand is being generated from both consumer and industrial segment. The safer, convenient, and optimal use of agrochemicals will drive the market for water soluble films as the government is focusing on the disposal of agrochemical in an environment friendly ways.

PVA films are manufactured for easy machinability on manufacturing lines, augmenting productivity as well as packaging rates. The water-soluble film is a eco-friendly product. Additionally, PVA water-soluble film also has great oil resistance and air barrier property. It can be used in food preservation application in order to keep them fresh for a long time. Also, it is extensively utilized in packaging applications of commodities such as detergent and environment friendly shopping bags.

Major key players in this market include Acedag Limited, Fujian Zhongsu Biodegradable Films Co., Ltd, Amtrex Nature Care Private Limited, Changzhou Water Soluble Co., Ltd., Jiangmen Cinch Packaging Materials Co., Ltd, Guangdong Proudly New Material Technology Corp, White Industries, Suvi Exports LLP, Noble Industries, KK NonWovens (India), Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Arrow GreenTech Ltd., Aquapak Polymers Ltd, Cortec Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., MonoSol, LLC, Mondi Group Plc, MSD Corporation, Solupak Ltd., and Soltec Development SAS.