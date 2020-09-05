Global Markets For Research Antibodies Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

The global market for research antibodies should reach $3.0 billion by 2022 from $2.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this specific market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.

Report Includes:

– 50 data tables

– An overview of the global market for antibodies used in research.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Segmentation of the market by regions, product types, research applications, species, and major research areas.

– Details concerning end users, purchasing factors, new market trends, and potential growth opportunities that are available.

– Discussion on the factors affecting strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and third-party quality evaluation systems.

– Analysis of the competitive landscape and key competitors’ market shares.

– Profiles of major companies: Abcam PLC, Abnova, Active Motif, Agilent Technologies, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bethyl Laboratories, BioLegend.

Summary

The global market for research antibodies was estimated at about $2.3 billion in 2016, and is expected $3.0 billion in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. All regional markets will experience growth but at different rates. The strong R&D investment in the Asia-Pacific market will bring about the most rapid growth of the research antibody market in this region. The U.S. market, which accounted for about 40% of the global research antibody market in 2016, will continue to be impacted by cuts in research funding and will therefore grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 through 2022. Although it appears that the overall research antibody market is relatively stable in terms of the overall market size, a dramatic change in the leading antibody manufacturing technologies, including significantly enhanced validation technologies product attributes and competitive landscape, is anticipated in next few years. In other words, the market growth in research antibodies is expected to be more focused on “content” than “volume” in next three to five years.

Key Drivers for Market Growth

This report has identified several key drivers for the growth and changes in the research antibody market, including:

– New discoveries in biological sciences.

– New antibody manufacturing technologies and new antibody types.

– The success of antibody-drug conjugate, which will lead to more antibody-related or antibodyfocused research activities.

– Antibody-based drug discovery and development.

– Increased government funding, particularly in emerging markets.

– Need for further human genomic and proteomic research.

– Need for quality antibodies in the current research community.

– New application-focused technology platforms such as Simple Western from ProteinSimple and Mass Cytometry from Fluidigm.

– “Hot” research areas such as stem cell research, genome editing, exosome biology, epigenetics, neuroscience and cancer research.

– Enhanced antibody validation will improve and potentially increase the antibody uses.

This report identifies key revenue segments for the research antibody market from various aspects. Application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/biotech companies and other types of customers, such as governmental

research labs and CROs, etc.; and geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of World.

