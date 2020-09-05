Bunker Oil Market – Expected to Boost the Global Industry Growth in the Near Future

Bunker oil refers to fuel used for the ship’s engine. Growing shipping industry driving the demand for bunker oil. For instance, recently the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced the Sales of marine fuels in Singapore by volume was 49.8 million tonnes in 2018. Further, increasing government initiatives to reduce marine pollution expected to drive the demand for bunker oil. For example, Cosmo Oil a Japanese petrochemical company announce to start supplying 0.5% sulphur bunker fuel from October 2019. In addition, increasing offshore exploration activities expected to drive the demand for bunker oil over the forecasted period.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (Greece), World Fuel Services Corporation (United States), Chemoil Energy Limited (United States), BP plc (United Kingdom), Ocean Bunkering Services Ltd (Singapore), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (India), Exxon Mobil (United States), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherland), Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd (Singapore), Gazpromp Neft PJSC (Russia), Chevron Corporation (United States), Petrochina International Pte Ltd (Singapore) and Total S.A. (France)

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Blockchain-Based Technology for Bunker Fuels to Track Shipping Fuel Supply Chain.

Rising Offshore Exploration Activities.

Market Drivers

Rising Naval Fleet in Emerging Economies Such As India, China, and Others.

Increasing Focus of International Maritime Organization (IMO) On Regulating Sulfur Cap Level for Marine Fuels.

Opportunities

Growth in the Global Shipping Industry.

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Fuels from Shipping Companies

The Global Bunker Oil is segmented by following Product Types:

by Commercial Distributor (Major Oil Companies, Leading Independent Distributors, Small Independent Distributors), Vessel Type (Container Vessels, Tanker Vessels, Bulk & General Cargo Vessels), Fuel Grades (IFO 380, IFO 180, Others)

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Bunker Oil market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Bunker Oil market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Bunker Oil market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Key Strategic Developments in Bunker Oil Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Bunker Oil Market

The report highlights Bunker Oil market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Bunker Oil market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

